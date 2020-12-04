 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Ski resorts are not being shut down due to coronavirus, either because everyone is outside wearing masks anyway, or their $55 billion annual revenue   (npr.org) divider line
29
    More: Cool, Lake Tahoe, Skiing, Resort, Snow, Season, ski resorts, Chief executive officer, Ski resort  
•       •       •

308 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2020 at 11:50 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will throw a big wrench into the après-ski and there's no point going to the hill otherwise.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At what temperature does Covid become inert?
 
ar393
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: It will throw a big wrench into the après-ski and there's no point going to the hill otherwise.


or ski houses...etc etc.

I live by a ski town. i am not even going to bother with a pass this year. I never skied on weekends anyways...this year i don't want to ski on weekdays either.
 
ar393
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ar393: Tr0mBoNe: It will throw a big wrench into the après-ski and there's no point going to the hill otherwise.

or ski houses...etc etc.

I live by a ski town. i am not even going to bother with a pass this year. I never skied on weekends anyways...this year i don't want to ski on weekdays either.


The lack of snow so far this year isn't helping
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As long as the bars on the mountain are closed and the seats have fewer riders, what's the problem? It's so windy up there!
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ar393: ar393: Tr0mBoNe: It will throw a big wrench into the après-ski and there's no point going to the hill otherwise.
or ski houses...etc etc.
I live by a ski town. i am not even going to bother with a pass this year. I never skied on weekends anyways...this year i don't want to ski on weekdays either.
The lack of snow so far this year isn't helping


LOL. Caused by people like YOU. "oh gee, I don't know nothing bout that! I went to college so I could make enough money to SKI!"
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Masks and social distancing will make it difficult to hotbox the bubble chairs
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Isn't this one of the hows this shiat spread around the world so fast?
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: As long as the bars on the mountain are closed and the seats have fewer riders, what's the problem? It's so windy up there!


This.  As long as you don't go into lodges, skiing is probably one of the safest things you can do.  It's an activity where you actually try to stay away from people to avoid accidents, you're already wearing a mask, the closest you do get to people is on lifts, which you can still distance by 1 per lift, etc.

I'd say as long as lodges are closed I have no problem with ski hills being open.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I mean, given it's 2020, I could see this happening
img2.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Secret "real and painless" vaccinations conveniently located in the old village. Olympic training facilities converted to speed dating sessions and seminars on bond investments in an artificially triggered bear market-- learn to spot the turn arounds!Plaza of Elective Surgery-- Walk Ins Welcome!
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I work for a Canadian heli-ski company.  Since 95% of our guests are forgein, we're looking at a massive loss this year.  It sucks, but with federal employment money none of our head office staff has lost their jobs yet.  Our lodge staff is not that lucky since most of them are closed.

I haven't gotten to the hills yet this year, since I am mostly eschewing humanity.  I may take a day off next week and go ski while the crowds are still small.  Wearing full goretex, mask, gloves and eye protection should keep things pretty safe as things go.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
With one person per lift, skiing seems pretty social distancing to me.
 
ar393
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud:LOL. Caused by people like YOU. "oh gee, I don't know nothing bout that! I went to college so I could make enough money to SKI!"

huh?

I make 1/6th of what I made when I lived in NYC. Currently looking for work.
Only reason in the past I could afford a pass is that I am a volunteer firefighter in the town ski resort is in....it s heavily discounted for active firefighters....but I can't afford it this year anyways.

and yes I went to college, not sure what that has anything to do with anything.

dkulprit: I'd say as long as lodges are closed I have no problem with ski hills being open.


The problem is there are lots of "parties" happening in parking lots.
yes outside is better than inside, but not better than not gathering.
 
Laptopia
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They were all delayed in opening here in NM, but they are finally starting to open today.

I can't wait to get out, personally.  No Apres ski, no food at the lodge, and the only amenity open is the mid mountain restrooms.  That's fine by me.  Just happy to get outdoors and do something different.  No lift rides with any strangers, and only operating at 25% capacity.  Masks in the lift lines (and elsewhere) and only every other lift line lane is open.  No contact pass checking.  Seems pretty safe.  Better and healthier than a hair salon.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They are still going to be hurting massively, like everything except amazon.
I'm a go every week all season and travel to ski person. Not this year. You technically can't with all the quarantine and testing timeline. What am I going to fly to CO and sit around for two weeks or whatever it is? I'll hit the mountains in my state. They are putting caps on the amount of people and you have to buy a ticket in advance which is good. But the winters in the east have been getting shiattier each year with climate change.

/white people pandemic problems
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dkulprit: ColonelCathcart: As long as the bars on the mountain are closed and the seats have fewer riders, what's the problem? It's so windy up there!

This.  As long as you don't go into lodges, skiing is probably one of the safest things you can do.  It's an activity where you actually try to stay away from people to avoid accidents, you're already wearing a mask, the closest you do get to people is on lifts, which you can still distance by 1 per lift, etc.

I'd say as long as lodges are closed I have no problem with ski hills being open.


Gondolas may be an issue, but the windows will have to stay open and only members of a skiing party should be in them.

/Also hotboxing will be less fun
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Masks and social distancing will make it difficult to hotbox the bubble chairs


No more passing around a joint with covid.  Everyone has to smoke their own.
 
Laptopia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Isn't this one of the hows this shiat spread around the world so fast?


Yeah, it was a group of travelers going to the Alps.

Difficulty:  gondolas are a lot more common over there.  And we now have better restrictions on travel, lodges being closed, hotels operating under different standards, etc.

As a local, it's a godsend of something reasonably safe to do.  The travel it attracts is the dangerous part, but if they don't make me (in fact, don't let me) ride the lift with a bunch of out of state tourists every lap, then I don't see the problem.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Laptopia: No Apres ski


This may be the saddest part. Not that I'll miss $10 bud lights and no one looks good half dressed in damp ski gear (other than Ned Flanders).
 
max_pooper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: SumoJeb: Masks and social distancing will make it difficult to hotbox the bubble chairs

No more passing around a joint with covid.  Everyone has to smoke their own.


Everyone pretty much vapes their own pens now. I can't remember the last time I saw someone burning real tree on the mountain.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dkulprit: ColonelCathcart: As long as the bars on the mountain are closed and the seats have fewer riders, what's the problem? It's so windy up there!

This.  As long as you don't go into lodges, skiing is probably one of the safest things you can do.


Safe until you break something and need medical attention. Weren't they pleading in NYC last spring for people not to shoot each other because hospitals were stretched thin? I'm doing my best to stay out of buildings where sick people go until we're past this thing's peak.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

akya: I mean, given it's 2020, I could see this happening
[img2.wikia.nocookie.net image 200x267]


Best game ever.

Microsoft bring it back.
 
ar393
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

max_pooper: AndoCommando: SumoJeb: Masks and social distancing will make it difficult to hotbox the bubble chairs

No more passing around a joint with covid.  Everyone has to smoke their own.

Everyone pretty much vapes their own pens now. I can't remember the last time I saw someone burning real tree on the mountain.


Pens are very convenient. I can grow my own weed legally, I do not have the ability to produce oil for pens....so it is still joints for me and most of my friends. they mostly prefer chillums / small bowls though.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Everyone pretty much vapes their own pens now. I can't remember the last time I saw someone burning real tree on the mountain.


Ski in VT. Still tons of bowls getting packed.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ar393: cryinoutloud:LOL. Caused by people like YOU. "oh gee, I don't know nothing bout that! I went to college so I could make enough money to SKI!"

huh?

I make 1/6th of what I made when I lived in NYC. Currently looking for work.
Only reason in the past I could afford a pass is that I am a volunteer firefighter in the town ski resort is in....it s heavily discounted for active firefighters....but I can't afford it this year anyways.

and yes I went to college, not sure what that has anything to do with anything.

dkulprit: I'd say as long as lodges are closed I have no problem with ski hills being open.

The problem is there are lots of "parties" happening in parking lots.
yes outside is better than inside, but not better than not gathering.


Ok, add that to the lodges being closed then.  No parking lot parties.

Which is pretty easily enforceable.

If you're caught gathering in parking lot you are asked to leave.  If you've paid for lift tickets already, too bad, no refunds.
 
skinude1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is relevant to my interests
 
Laptopia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: dkulprit: ColonelCathcart: As long as the bars on the mountain are closed and the seats have fewer riders, what's the problem? It's so windy up there!

This.  As long as you don't go into lodges, skiing is probably one of the safest things you can do.

Safe until you break something and need medical attention. Weren't they pleading in NYC last spring for people not to shoot each other because hospitals were stretched thin? I'm doing my best to stay out of buildings where sick people go until we're past this thing's peak.


Not to diminish your point, because it is a real one, but it's a risk worth taking IMO.  I've been skiing 20-40 days a season for decades and have never had an injury requiring any medical attention.  It's mostly inexperienced tourists and negligent hotshots that think they are better then they actually are that get seriously injured.

I think there will be a lot fewer tourists this year, so it should help some.

I've broken a rib on two occasions.  Both times I fell on my ski pole.  Never went to the doctor either time, but it did hurt like hell for weeks.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BizarreMan: At what temperature does Covid become inert?


Absolute zero, or -457.69 Fahrenheit.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.