 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Yet with the numbers in and projections based upon those numbers heart disease is still refusing to concede   (twitter.com) divider line
34
    More: Sad, shot  
•       •       •

1064 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2020 at 11:03 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heart disease is as American as apple pie.  How dare The China Hoax take that from us!
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coronavirus is all flash, no staying power.

Have some Doritos and a burger while we watch.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Heart disease is as American as apple pie.  How dare The China Hoax take that from us!


Almost. It's as American as a third slice of apple pie with cheddar cheese on top.
 
KidGoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Heart disease is as American as apple pie.  How dare The China Hoax take that from us!


Does this mean we can have more pie now?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Heart disease is as American as apple pie.  How dare The China Hoax take that from us!


Apple pie, made with a lard crust, egg-washed with granulated sugar on top, and served with 3 scoops of ice cream.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If we average the rate over one year, heart disease and cancer still finish 1-2.  COVID will take the bronze position.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna be an Merican and run up a few flights of stairs.  That should give heart disease and easy one.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rarely is the question asked...Why does Dr. Sanjay Gupta hate pie? Does he HATE America?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Wow, I'm shaking as I type this, but hearing from my son that this is all the rage with his friends at school, in which a person who is hopelessly invested in these topics (and thus wouldn't be surprised by the information) uses a phony and forced enthusiasm in order to make their comments seem more interesting.  Scary, if true.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: The Googles Do Nothing: Heart disease is as American as apple pie.  How dare The China Hoax take that from us!

Apple pie, made with a lard crust, egg-washed with granulated sugar on top, and served with 3 scoops of ice cream.


Nah, a big slab of cheddar cheese.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heart disease is just like the flu.  It's not an arterial splint, it's a muzzle!
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSwizz: Almost. It's as American as a third slice of apple pie with cheddar cheese on top.


media0.giphy.comView Full Size


Who would ruin apple pie in such a way?
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OrangeSnapper: [Fark user image image 850x677]

If we average the rate over one year, heart disease and cancer still finish 1-2.  COVID will take the bronze position.


Yeah, this seems like spin. Heart disease and cancer each account for like 600k deaths per year. I don't think covid deaths will get that high over 12 month, but maybe.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: [Fark user image 137x63]

Wow, I'm shaking as I type this, but hearing from my son that this is all the rage with his friends at school, in which a person who is hopelessly invested in these topics (and thus wouldn't be surprised by the information) uses a phony and forced enthusiasm in order to make their comments seem more interesting.  Scary, if true.


SMH
🙏

/America [/whispered]
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EH....We are not getting out of this thing called life alive....so Farking Give Er!
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In North Dakota, on a typical day we would see for deaths, statewide:

4 from heart disease (#1 cause of death)
3 from cancer (#2 cause of death)
2-3 from alzheimers (#3 cause of death)

With an average of 12 new COVID deaths per day, the Coronavirus is now the #1 cause of death in our state.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OrangeSnapper: [Fark user image 850x677]

If we average the rate over one year, heart disease and cancer still finish 1-2.  COVID will take the bronze position.


Surprised to see Parkinsons on the list. I wasn't aware it was that prevalent

/ I mean it's at the bottom, but wow.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Heart disease is as American as apple pie.  How dare The China Hoax take that from us!


EAT MORE!  We can't let COVID win!

/or eat Tide pods, and make poison rockets to the top.
//PROVE COVID isn't #1!
///'murica! 'murica! 'murica!
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 1 hour ago  
P        K                  O
A               N
 R                S               S?
         I
                               N
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: [Fark user image image 850x677]

If we average the rate over one year, heart disease and cancer still finish 1-2.  COVID will take the bronze position.


So COVID is the Libertarians?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The 'rona won't kill more people than heart disease this year, though the Republicans certainly gave it plenty of help trying.
 
Muta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kirzania: TheSwizz: Almost. It's as American as a third slice of apple pie with cheddar cheese on top.

[media0.giphy.com image 480x264]

Who would ruin apple pie in such a way?


My grand father used to say, "Apple pie without the cheese is like a hug without the squeeze."
 
zpaul
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I say we are actually saving some lives by cutting down on all the flu deaths thanks to covid protocols.  I'm Not seeing anything close to
The # of flu patients I've seen in the past.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

huntercr: OrangeSnapper: [Fark user image 850x677]

If we average the rate over one year, heart disease and cancer still finish 1-2.  COVID will take the bronze position.

Surprised to see Parkinsons on the list. I wasn't aware it was that prevalent

/ I mean it's at the bottom, but wow.



I'm disappointed surprised that suicide didn't make a stronger showing. I thought it was what all the cool kids were doing these days.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: In North Dakota, on a typical day we would see for deaths, statewide:

4 from heart disease (#1 cause of death)
3 from cancer (#2 cause of death)
2-3 from alzheimers (#3 cause of death)

With an average of 12 new COVID deaths per day, the Coronavirus is now the #1 cause of death in our state.


And not even close.  That's nuts.
 
patrick767
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't worry. Heart disease deaths are likely on the rise since people can't get their bypasses and valve replacements scheduled because the hospital beds are full of covid patients.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Muta: My grand father used to say, "Apple pie without the cheese is like a hug without the squeeze."


Did gramps die of heart disease?

/I'm saying this while reflecting fondly on my breakfast of bacon and eggs and more bacon.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Love deserts. Who doesn't? But we only have deserts on Sundays, holidays & birthdays. If we eat out w/friends, we encourage having a desert elsewhere after to have a 2nd location & wait a bit. If you eat desert everyday, it's routine, not special.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

patrick767: Don't worry. Heart disease deaths are likely on the rise since people can't get their bypasses and valve replacements scheduled because the hospital beds are full of covid patients.


Good point. If we Americans can't get our angioplasty almost as easy as getting a Big Mac at the drive thru our death rate from heart disease is going to skyrocket.

Throw in added deaths from strokes and the inability to get into the ER after shoving something weird up the ass and we just might have this unaffordable housing problem beat.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: FrancoFile: The Googles Do Nothing: Heart disease is as American as apple pie.  How dare The China Hoax take that from us!

Apple pie, made with a lard crust, egg-washed with granulated sugar on top, and served with 3 scoops of ice cream.

Nah, a big slab of cheddar cheese.


If you have it with cheese instead of ice cream, then you can call it 'dinner' instead of 'dessert'
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.