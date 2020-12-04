 Skip to content
(CBC)   Stittsville family goes full Griswold for Christmas. Bonus: wood paneled station wagon with a tree tied to the roof included   (cbc.ca) divider line
    More: Spiffy, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Station wagon, Chevy Chase, famous scene, Randy Quaid, greatest Christmas movies of all time, full Griswold, Chevrolet Caprice  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had more fun at drive-ins with my dad's olds vista cruiser station wagon than I did with his VW KG
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun family.

Csb...

My parents are convinced National Lampoon stole our family's stories, except we had a clunky van instead of a station wagon. We did haul a far-too-big Christmas tree on the roof (more than once), took long driving vacations out west (visiting an insane cousin and his family in Montana, no less), and shelled out to yocal mechanics when we broke down in the rural mountains of California.

Unfortunately, Christie Brinkley was unavailable for our "adventures."
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So long as you don't go full Cousin Eddy, including in real life.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"I've got a 16-year-old son who's very interested in it. His buddies think it's the coolest thing in the world," said Turcotte. "So we may let him cruise around with it after Christmas."

You may be underestimating why said son thinks the wagon is cool. I drove a 71 Ford woody wagon in HS. It was decidedly uncool until I discovered girls, drive-ins, etc. Then it came into it's own, so to speak.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Also, I have to assume that the local nickname for their city is "Tittsville".
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hobbess
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Headline had me worried they got stuck under a big rig. Actually nice and cheesy, but in the fun way.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Also, I have to assume that the local nickname for their city is "Tittsville".


"Sh-tsville" also works.  That's how I read the headline initially
 
