 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Han Solo's chance cubes spotted falling out of the Falcon by F/A-18 Hornet pilot, who shot first (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Unlikely, United States Department of Defense, United States Navy, George W. Bush, Unidentified flying object, credible reports, United States Marine Corps, Submarine, Fighter aircraft  
•       •       •

1408 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2020 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In my military flying days, I was blessed to be attached to squadrons full of really sharp aviators. There were always a couple of odd ducks though. Everyone else would see a thing and think nothing of it. Odd ducks would be sure it was some sort of Communist plot. The sharpies would come up with good tactics to do the job. The odd ducks would want to be like that and come up with odd tactics that didn't work, then double down and insist on doing it again. The odd ducks could not stay off the radios during missions requiring radio silence.

Whatever TFA is on about, most of the guys are probably thinking, "looks like a weather balloon." Odd Duck is speed dialing British tabloids.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bug splat on the canopy.

/Didn't bother clicking play because ain't no one got time for that.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Streetlight.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those pixels tho
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: Those pixels tho
[Fark user image image 615x381]


If you look closely, clearly you can see a clown face in the blackness.

So my theory, is that we are looking at a rip in the fabric of space/time which opens onto a universe populated by giant clowns. Prove me wrong.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ugh.  Hard to read headline linking harder to read article.

/Sorry subby...
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It is so depressing to think that with all the high tech gadgetry of USAF aircraft, their flight recordings still have the granular production values of a hand held camcorder from 1994.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The aliens flying the cube are probably laughing at that winged thing and sending photos to their "newspaper".
" Oh man, Hey Phlnyxzeg, take a look at that thing. Should we report it?"
" Nah. They'll think we lost our minds and ground us."
 
i state your name
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

goodncold: Shaggy_C: Those pixels tho
[Fark user image image 615x381]

If you look closely, clearly you can see a clown face in the blackness.

So my theory, is that we are looking at a rip in the fabric of space/time which opens onto a universe populated by giant clowns. Prove me wrong.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Turns out this was actually a documentary.
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maklunky
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
what's with the unlikely tag dumbassmitter? ufo's are very real. we really need to find out the truth.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
UFO: 'HIGHLY POSSIBLE' US GOVERNMENT HAS SPACECRAFT SAYS EXPERT

What's the difference between highly possible and possible?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: It is so depressing to think that with all the high tech gadgetry of USAF aircraft, their flight recordings still have the granular production values of a hand held camcorder from 1994.


transdimensional phenomenon are hard to photograph. same reason big foot is blurry
 
noitsnot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Better take care of that before a crack starts running

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: UFO: 'HIGHLY POSSIBLE' US GOVERNMENT HAS SPACECRAFT SAYS EXPERT

What's the difference between highly possible and possible?


a big fat joint
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pilot photographs mylar balloon with his cellphone - film at eleven.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Submariners are inside a metal tube for months at a time huffing amine fumes. Maybe that's why they're seeing aliens.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: UFO: 'HIGHLY POSSIBLE' US GOVERNMENT HAS SPACECRAFT SAYS EXPERT

What's the difference between highly possible and possible?


weed
 
starsrift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was thinking de-orbiting space debris, but weather balloon is always a good one.

/ do they even still use balloons for meteorology? They have satellites and stuff now...
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.