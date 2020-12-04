 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   When Earth gives you islands, make a refugee camp   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Human rights, Rohingya refugees, remote island of Bhasan Char, human rights groups, naval official, flood-prone island, humanitarian groups, Burma  
GentDirkly
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Still better than a cage.
 
starsrift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The "island" was formed of silt in 2006. Bengladesh has been eager to expand and claim it as land. If the price is the life of foreign refugees, then that just means less Bengali lives at risk.

But I'm sure there will be no problem. This is the super ethical country that makes underwear for the western world.
 
mononymous
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Send some weapons and crates of food to different areas of the island; set up secret cameras to film the ongoing carnage; sell the footage to some reputable network, like OAN.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can the refugees claim the island as their own country?
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bhashan Char

Oh yeah, I loved her in ST:DS9.
 
