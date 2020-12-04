 Skip to content
(Reuters)   In Russia vaccine trials choose state employees   (reuters.com) divider line
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is this where the zombie apocalypse starts?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Is this where the zombie apocalypse starts?


Russia under Putin is basically the shambling zombie of a society anyway.
 
Iczer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Is this where the zombie apocalypse starts?


Eh, given how cold Russia can be we shouldn't have to worry too much... The zombies will freeze well before they get anywhere.
 
Todd300
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Iczer: Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Is this where the zombie apocalypse starts?

Eh, given how cold Russia can be we shouldn't have to worry too much... The zombies will freeze well before they get anywhere.


Maybe it will be gone by summer, this virus hates heat. Right, T****?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In the US it will probably be govt employees and health care workers, mandated vaccinations and monitored for any long term issues, a unique longitudinal study that people may not have a choice to participate in
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
https://newjerseyglobe.com/governor/c​o​vid-vaccine-recipients-must-opt-out-no​t-in-of-immunization-registry/
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is what follows in the post-anti-vaxxer world.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm unsure how the range of responses in this article would differ at all from those who profess Anti-vaxxer skepticism from a random population in the States.

Displaced Fremen in America and their frequent sparring Swordmasters of Ginaz partners are awfully selective about what aspects of their lives are voluntary versus what aspects of a Jedi's life on the other side of Earth are reported by Wookies to be compulsory.

There! Across the oceans! A report from some people that some people aren't free! War is justified!
 
