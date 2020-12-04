 Skip to content
(KCTV5 Kansas City)   "He died in a world where many of his fellow Americans refuse to wear a piece of cloth on their face to protect one another"   (kctv5.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Direct link to the whole thing. Worth a read. Almost every single paragraph is a stab at Covid deniers:

https://www.tributearchive.com/obitua​r​ies/19137448/Marvin-J-Farr/Scott-City/​Kansas/Price-Sons-Funeral-Homes
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maskholes are the worst. They don't care about others' lives. I fail to see why their own lives should be cared about by anyone.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
just die then assholes
 
fredsnake
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
not living in fear of the unseen enemy
 
Serious Black
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wearing a mask is the single most patriotic thing you can do for your country today, and it is the most caring thing you can do for your friends, your family, your coworkers, and your fellow human beings in general. The obvious issue is a lot of Americans are not patriotic and do not care about anyone other than themselves.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fredsnake: not living in fear of the unseen enemy


Wear a f*cking mask.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was he a doctor-doctor, or a Ph.D., EdD doctor?
 
suid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

nanim: Was he a doctor-doctor, or a Ph.D., EdD doctor?


Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, it looks like.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Direct link to the whole thing. Worth a read. Almost every single paragraph is a stab at Covid deniers:

https://www.tributearchive.com/obituar​ies/19137448/Marvin-J-Farr/Scott-City/​Kansas/Price-Sons-Funeral-Homes


It's succinct and worded well.  Unfortunately, the people who should read it likely never will.
 
mutt
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Wear a f*cking mask.


Make me.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If I could change the laws I would classify as anyone not wearing a mask and not social distancing as an assault.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mutt: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Wear a f*cking mask.

Make me.


See previous post.

Anyone not wearing a mask is essentially a toddler who doesn't understand that they wear a mask to protect others not themselves.

If this is you, grow up.
 
