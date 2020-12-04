 Skip to content
(RTE Ireland)   Sheep found roaming around hotel corridors in Wales which shouldn't come as a surprise to the locals but some are pretending this is the first time it's ever happened   (rte.ie) divider line
10
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Second time today.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not exactly a horse in a hospital but it's a start
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Some john let it get loose?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Should have turned left at Aberdeen
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Some john let it get loose?


He forgot the velcro gloves.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sheep lie ..
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FAKE NEWS!!
We know why the sheep was really there

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is that like Baptists not recognizing each other in the liquor store?
 
