(NYPost)   LA County sheriff to deputies "Don't enforce that governor guy's stay-at-home order. He's a dick" (link fixed)   (nypost.com) divider line
Rhyno45 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Narrator: But you know who turned out to be the REAL dick?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AND STAY THE HELL OUT OF MALIBU, LEBOWSKI!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something needs to be done about the power local sheriffs wield.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Something needs to be done about the power local sheriffs wield.


This.

It's going to get far worse in the next four years, with more and more flat out ignoring all Blue governance.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Something needs to be done about the power local sheriffs wield.


Well, we've been raising the possibility of defunding these guys... But apparently that's too unpopular.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wtf?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Something needs to be done about the power local sheriffs wield.


It varies from state to state.  Pennsylvanian sheriffs are officers of the courts and (while an elected position) don't hold all that much real power to arrest people who haven't already committed (and have been charged with) a crime.

So here the Sheriff can't arrest you for murder, but can arrest you for not showing up for your arraignment on murder charges.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rhyno45: Narrator: But you know who turned out to be the REAL dick?


A governor who sentences his entire populace to unemployment and house arrest without due process of law or individualized suspicion?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fake news.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Rhyno45: Narrator: But you know who turned out to be the REAL dick?

A governor who sentences his entire populace to unemployment and house arrest without due process of law or individualized suspicion?


User name checks, comrade.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
you guys are glossing over the fact he is a democrat elected by democrats because his views of not turning felons over to ICE.
 
