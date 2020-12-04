 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Thundersnow hits Scotland, causing major consternation. There was no warning, as Jim Cantore was nowhere near the area   (bbc.com) divider line
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps Santa should name two reindeer "Donner" and "Blitzen"!
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big whoop.
*shrugs Canuckianishly*
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's because he typically misses out on it
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
THUNDERSNOWBALLS would be a good name for an AC/DC Christmas Special.
 
ar393
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Big whoop.
*shrugs Canuckianishly*


And yet we Vermonters keep looking for snow....
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
999 operators reportedly had multiple people calling in, saying ,"Hen sairrr, Ah heard a strange an' unusual stooshie ootwith. I' wooke meh oop an' caused a stoatin deal ay consternation."
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Temp went from 25F to 56F overnight a few nights ago, and we had a big old thunderstorm.  My dog was distraught far in advance of when I noticed the storm.  Clearly, the answer is to issue every person in Scotland a storm sensing puppy.
 
ds_4815
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ar393: oldfarthenry: Big whoop.
*shrugs Canuckianishly*

And yet we Vermonters keep looking for snow....


Must be beautiful this time of year.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Perhaps Santa should name two reindeer "Donner" and "Blitzen"!


"Hurricane" and "Cantore" for Florida.
 
fark account name
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Anytime in hear the term "thundersnow" I think of this.  Also a good song to start your Friday.

Thunder...Thunder...Thunder...Thunder.​..Thunder...Thunder... Thunder...Thunder...Thunder...
AC/DC - Thunderstruck (Official Video)
Youtube v2AC41dglnM
 
ar393
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ds_4815: ar393:
And yet we Vermonters keep looking for snow....

Must be beautiful this time of year.


Usually it is. Right now it's just brown - sticks and leaves.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I guess that's better than a Thunderball.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sword of omens, give me drink beyond drinks

Thunder. Thunder. Thunder. Thundersnow! Hohohohohohoho
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thunder!
Thunder!
Thunder!
SNOOOOOOOOOOWWW!
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Sword of omens, give me drink beyond drinks

Thunder. Thunder. Thunder. Thundersnow! Hohohohohohoho


Sigh.  What I get for finding a gif.
 
amindtat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fark account name: Anytime in hear the term "thundersnow" I think of this.  Also a good song to start your Friday.

Thunder...Thunder...Thunder...Thunder.​..Thunder...Thunder... Thunder...Thunder...Thunder...
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/v2AC41dg​lnM]


More accurate:

Woods Of Ypres - Lightning & Snow
Youtube McKvUU-9zXg
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

