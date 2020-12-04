 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   We apparently needed another study and formal report to learn that television shows don't actually reflect the real world   (npr.org) divider line
45
    More: Obvious, Nielsen Media Research, Nielsen company, Race, United States, Television network, Broadcasting, Nielsen ratings, new study  
•       •       •

703 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2020 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is very important I live in a society where people from all walks of life can become interchangeable cogs in the corporate system.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neither does MSM
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not true.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least we know what Ric Romero's up to anymore?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we supposed to think TV is real?

Oh, shiat.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, my season one was underfunded and the writers had issues.  They hadn't come together as a team. Second season wasn't bad.  The critics picked up and the writing levelled off.  Season three was the big hit.  Had everything.  The writers said "How the fark are we gonna top that?" and half went to Seinfeld.  Larry Seinfeld down the street.
Season Four:  New writers.  new directions.  I was keeping last season's numbers on sheer luck.  Season Five:  Everyone phoned it in.  We got moved to a new location and that's death.  Was she pregnant?  Did she lose the baby?  Yeesh.  They were just Xeroxing old scripts from other people and writing our names in to them.  Season Six:  I won't say it's bad but there were two complication/clip shows.  Half of the originals, I wasn't even in anything.
Now, I'm not supposed to talk about the next season but I'll say this:  Coma.  Like the last episode of Magnum P I but all season.  If we get back half our numbers, the money people will be happy.  Plus they can spin off all the people I donated my organs to.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I learned from 'Friends' that no black people live in NYC.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Latinx is the whitest term imposed on the Hispanic community.  So cringe.
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is it that time of year for the annual "The cast of Friends would never be able to afford Monica's apartment" article?
 
zippythechimp
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can't count the Flintstones.  Cause that is real.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
For example, women make up 52 percent of the U.S. population, but they show up onscreen 37.9 percent of the time, according to Nielsen's study.

Seems like half the shows out there are about cops, soldiers or firefighters. Take a couple of those off the air and you'd probably end up with women being overrepresented.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Television is a cesspool filled mostly with garbage, that people can't stop shoving into their brains.

And it shows.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm watching a 1963 rerun of Beverly Hillbillies right now and you're darn tootin' it's fake. It's not in color and the people of the land haven't been screwed out of their money by the banker with the fake smile.
 
Katolu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Are we supposed to think TV is real?

Oh, shiat.


Mork and Mindy wasn't a character study?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

zippythechimp: Can't count the Flintstones.  Cause that is real.


Flintstones Winston Cigarettes Commercial (Rare)
Youtube FqdTBDkUEEQ
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
lowres.cartooncollections.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Reality TV isn't.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You mean Benny Hill wasn't real....sloughs off to corner....!!!BANG!!!
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A black astronaut discussing "Friends" with his racially insensitive A.I.
A semi-alphabetical listing of Black actors with speaking roles on Friends
Youtube oUc0vbSlanM
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I learned from Tim Allen that the Christian White Male is the most persecuted person on the planet.  How my heart bleeds for them.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Considering what I know about the 2020 season of Real World, I vastly prefer TV.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Honey Boo-Boo is still real to me dammit!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When I was single I had a dozen hot women all fighting over me. Every week I'd tell the one that put out the least to get lost (but I'd send her away in a limo because I'm a nice guy). Always thought that would make for great TV...
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
not to fear...."Hankering for Honeybear" coming soon....
 
invictus2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Television is a cesspool filled mostly with garbage, that people can't stop shoving into their brains.

And it shows.


Frank Zappa ... I'm the Slime
Youtube w-sREpqDiUo
 
Blink
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A random thought:

So, I've heard about the show "Shameless" for years from some of my students.  Never seen it, but I've always been fascinated that the kids that tell me about always seem to be a certain type when it comes to their personalities.  They're generally very loud, outspoken kids, usually kinda lazy, can't seem to function unless they're in a relationship, and seem to have some sort of emotional break-down at least once a week.

I asked a regular viewer about the show and they kinda gave me a rundown of the main characters, and I started seeing the connections.

Apparently one of the characters is your classic underachiever... college professors can't compare to his genius -- I guess in the show they even make it a point to have him outsmarting college professors.  And then there's the older sister who 'takes care of everyone", but is constantly drugged up or banging someone.  Overall, how you "feel" seems to justify any and all actions of all the characters -- regardless of common sense and logic.

I decided that whoever writes for the show understands Trump voters at a very profound level.  They've really tapped into the psyche of the group.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
TV puts people on the air that sell ad revenue.

They also pull talent from the pool of available applicants. If 200 people show up to the cattle call for the role 'handsome doctor' and 190 of them are white - odds are that the most qualified actor is going to be white.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, who IS over-represented on TV then??
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I remember reading somewhere that women made the decisions to purchase something like 80 percent of the consumer goods purchased in the United States in a typical year.

If that's at all accurate, the underrepresentation of women on TV is even more puzzling. It's not as if all those white men on TV are eye candy for lonely women!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Are we supposed to think TV is real?

Oh, shiat.


My cousin used to think small people lived inside the TV.

This, obviously, was when TVs were large enough to think that.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Chunkybeets: You mean Benny Hill wasn't real....sloughs off to corner....!!!BANG!!!


Ok, this is awkward.
Should I tell all of these women chasing me in lingerie and garters to stop?

/sentence is open to interpretation
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
TV is predominantly the media for the over 50 crowd but everywhere else it is no longer the main medium affecting the world. Social media is the new boob tube so this is pretty much Leslie Nielsen Ratings saying 'nothing to see here' while tiktok, fb, and Instagram fireworks are exploding behind him.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Chunkybeets: You mean Benny Hill wasn't real....sloughs off to corner....!!!BANG!!!


Welp, I'm off to slap a short bald man on the head repeatedly.
 
M-G
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Reality TV isn't.


I had a relative on House Hunters.  They had already bought their house.  When they viewed the one they "picked" it already had their furniture in it.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Chunkybeets: You mean Benny Hill wasn't real....sloughs off to corner....!!!BANG!!!

Welp, I'm off to slap a short bald man on the head repeatedly.


To clarify: not that short bald man.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: I remember reading somewhere that women made the decisions to purchase something like 80 percent of the consumer goods purchased in the United States in a typical year.

If that's at all accurate, the underrepresentation of women on TV is even more puzzling. It's not as if all those white men on TV are eye candy for lonely women!


I ran for [office redacted], some many moons ago.
I got my hand on voter data and crunched the numbers.
While the male to female voter turnout was almost identical, the male candidates got almost exactly double the number of votes on average.

Make of that what you will.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: MikeyFuccon: I remember reading somewhere that women made the decisions to purchase something like 80 percent of the consumer goods purchased in the United States in a typical year.

If that's at all accurate, the underrepresentation of women on TV is even more puzzling. It's not as if all those white men on TV are eye candy for lonely women!

I ran for [office redacted], some many moons ago.
I got my hand on voter data and crunched the numbers.
While the male to female voter turnout was almost identical, the male candidates got almost exactly double the number of votes on average.

Make of that what you will.


I just want you both to know that I have a mental image in which the two of you are wearing lab coats and very big glasses while you write these comments.

You better take those things off because I beat you up for being NERDS.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTA: Black people ...were actually slightly overrepresented with 18.1 percent of screen time, while comprising 14 percent of the population

So we are done then? Mission accomplished?
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Are we supposed to think TV is real?

Oh, shiat.


Well they way a lot of white men have a farking emotional meltdown when they don't feel sufficiently represented in entertainment media, it's hard to say it doesn't matter.
 
mmojo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

M-G: rnatalie: Reality TV isn't.

I had a relative on House Hunters.  They had already bought their house.  When they viewed the one they "picked" it already had their furniture in it.


I'm on a reality series right now. (food network). Nobody made me or my team do shiat. Everything you see is real.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The last 4 years of politics makes the West Wing look like kindergarten naivety. Was binge watching Suits recently, and had several LOL moments where an attorney would proclaim "That would send them to prison" which I sardonically snarked "Until their President buddy pardons them"

Also tremendously disappointed that the majority of diversity shows can be caulked up to bullshiat with the current openly racist atmosphere.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

M-G: rnatalie: Reality TV isn't.

I had a relative on House Hunters.  They had already bought their house.  When they viewed the one they "picked" it already had their furniture in it.


The way they edit House Hunters, I'm almost never right about which house they pick. So, I am always surprised. Now, I know a little more, which is nice.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Television isn't what we need it's what we want.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.