What? Kyle Rittenhouse's broke-ass lawyer has been grifting off fundraising? No way
    Kyle Rittenhouse, civil lawyer John M. Pierce, Judge, L. Lin Wood of Georgia  
AutisticSanta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked.
 
Lord Head [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, the other lawyer.
/I can't track these things.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You didn't think he took this case from his merits as a deeply misunderstood human being, did you?
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
An unethical attorney? This is my shocked face.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why hasn't this guy been disbarred?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Broke ass-lawyer.

/oblig
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA HAHAHAHA

I totally called this.
That motherf*cker is gonna live the rest of the days in prison, not because the jury will be looking to bring justice to the victims, but because his shiatbag RWNJ "defense team" is gonna hang him out to dry.

And you know what? I don't care, not even a little bit.
 
cheap_thoughts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's the ultimate grift.
 
johndalek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
you dont think we could get Rudy G. in there to help, do you?
 
pointfdr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
well all lawyers scumbags to begin with, most politicians start out as lawyers!
 
cheap_thoughts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Republicans know Rittenhouse is kryptonite, they want to keep him out of the public eye, and not be associated with him.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He needs to hire Sidney now
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There goes Rittenhouse's Affluenza Defense.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Due to a shortage of face-eating leopards, people who supported the face-eating leopards are now required to eat each other's faces. Thank you for your co-operation
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, that kid and his family are learning powerful lessons right now. Probably the first education they've gotten in years.
 
MrScruffles [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One day people are going to realize why other people yell death to America, and on that day they will realize it ain't because of all our freedoms.  We are truly a corrupt and evil society.  Hopefully on that day those same people who yell death to America realize their country is the same as well and we're only being used as a scapegoat so their country can do the same evil actions.  At this point though, I think this is wishful thinking.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
TIME TO STEP UP RUDY
 
American Decency Association
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

johndalek: you dont think we could get Rudy G. in there to help, do you?


Why hold back? Release the Kraken!
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Still amazes me that some of you still take a republican or democrat side....your being fleeced I tells ya!    FLEECED.....take the side of your neighbors...watch it grow....then you will see change.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Stocastic terrordots...stochastically dotted terror lines...FTA (but reversed order):

[Pierce] helped start the foundation a few weeks before the Kenosha shootings, but he has told the Tribune he stepped away from its board to avoid any conflicts related to his involvement in the Rittenhouse case.

#FightBack Foundation, a group that served as the online fundraising arm for Rittenhouse's defense. ...is now focused on challenging the presidential election results, took credit for raising the $2 million needed to free the teen on bail last month.

From Ambrose Bierce's The Devil's Dictionary
EFFECT
-n.
The second of two phenomena which always occur together in the same order. The first, called a Cause, is said to generate the other - which is no more sensible than it would be for one who has never seen a dog except in the pursuit of a rabbit to declare the rabbit the cause of a dog.
 
