(NBC News)   102-year-old woman has now lived through Spanish Flu, survived cancer and beaten Covid TWICE, is probably immortal   (nbcnews.com) divider line
31
    1918 flu pandemic, Angelina Friedman, Influenza, Influenza pandemic, Joanne Merola, 102-year-old New York woman, Friedman's 102nd birthday  
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Granny MacLeod?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Granny MacLeod?


Immorta Jolene?
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
VAMPIRE!
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOCK HER UP
 
koinbahd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HARVEST HER BLOOD
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best COVID twice*

*Citation needed, false positives are a thing
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Betty White?
 
Flagg99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is one tough old granny. Good for her.
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She got them Richard genes.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Granny MacLeod?


I have something to say...It's better to burn out - than to fade away!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She just gives out full size candy bars at Halloween.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flagg99: That is one tough old granny. Good for her.


Yeah, but imagine her taking care of you when you got sick as a kid.

"Meh.  102.  Let's go rake the yard!"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is she single?
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what issues she has that she has to be in a nursing home but if at all possible this poor lady deserves to be at home. The third time might be the one that gets her.

She reminds me of a microwave I've tried to give away to three people. The times it's come back, once from 2000 miles away. I gave up and now it's in my garage.
 
Copperbelly watersnake [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Granny MacLeod?


Run if she starts walking toward you with a sword.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God hates her.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still gotta go live in Florida.  it's the law.  Move along.  We'll have you there in time for the Early Bid Dinner and you'll be home at La Sweatee' Grande Trailer Park in time for Pats and the big wheel.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hooray for you." say the families of the almost 300,000 that have died due to COVID.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: God hates fears her.


FTFY
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lady, take the hint.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Best COVID twice*

*Citation needed, false positives are a thing


"It's just the flu"

*gets COVID twice*

"I didn't mean literally like the flu, I don't believe it"
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Unsinkable Molly Brown: Achievement Unlocked
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for the Highlander references, left satisficed.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shiny dagmar: She reminds me of a microwave I've tried to give away to three people. The times it's come back, once from 2000 miles away. I gave up and now it's in my garage.


I want to know more about the journeys and adventures of said microwave.  Related to the Brave Little Toaster?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She got the Tithonus deal. Bummer.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There can be only one.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
veryfunnypics.euView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Granny MacLeod?


"There can be only one, sonny! Now where's my smokes?"

/"And I'll listen to 'Princes of the Universe' as often as I damn well please!"
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Your typical false positive test does not mean you have survived the virus.
 
CaptainCalico
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is she a New York KNICKS fan who is holding out for another NBA championship?
 
