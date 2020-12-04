 Skip to content
(BBC)   The town that loves its 'wonky' Christmas decorations   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I love that
 
chewd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
THIS is how you do municipal xmas decorations.
 
true okie doke [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

baka-san: I love that


Came here to say exactly this
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That is adorable and a great way to encourage kids to be a part of the festivities. It has to be pretty cool to drive through town with your parents and see your idea literally in lights.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wonky like Krampus? Wonky like the stop-motion Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer television special? Wonky like the animated Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer straight-to-DVD special? Help me out, here.

/checks article
/cries rainbows
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
Those are cute, but when I think "wonky" I have a different definition
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I really enjoyed that.
To all of the usual Fork complainers about trivial green lights and silly stories and "Is Drew making money from this?" And "Why can't  we have boobies.".....
Merry Xmas.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Those are great.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I really enjoyed that.
To all of the usual Fork complainers about trivial green lights and silly stories and "Is Drew making money from this?" And "Why can't  we have boobies.".....
Merry Xmas.


But boobies and Christmas lights are two sides of the same coin; we can have both.
 
