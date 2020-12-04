 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   The data proves Butterballs could not resist Thanksgiving   (apnews.com) divider line
25
    More: Ironic, Christmas, Christmas music, Travel, Parade, Epidemiology, holiday travel, additional infections, Public health  
•       •       •

936 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2020 at 4:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of course not.

On one hand, they could be slightly inconvenienced and save thousands of their fellow citizens' lives.

On the other hand, they could do whatever the fark they want and fark you for asking.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lectos
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If only turkey was available all year long!
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My father-in-laws brother just had to have the boys home for Thanksgiving. Now their entire family has it. It's not a mild case either. Every farking one of them.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
said her family followed guidance to avoid spreading infections.

Except the first one: STAY THE FARK HOME!

You do not get to feel proud that you "followed guidance" when you ignored the first part of it.  You are a selfish farking idiot.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lectos: If only turkey was available all year long!


The last time seeing grandma. Who doesn't want to see grandma one more time?

Is it all the people that stay indoors in a climate controlled environment without excersising or ever breaking a sweat while eating shiatty food and taking their drugs that suppress the immune system?

Fear the sun and sweat it's the only way to stay safe.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Two16: [Fark user image image 468x264]


Such sights!
 
IntelDataDude
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Reported from South Dakota because sure it is.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: lectos: If only turkey was available all year long!

The last time seeing grandma. Who doesn't want to see grandma one more time?

Is it all the people that stay indoors in a climate controlled environment without excersising or ever breaking a sweat while eating shiatty food and taking their drugs that suppress the immune system?

Fear the sun and sweat it's the only way to stay safe.


Exkersissing? Wot's it mean?
 
GodComplex
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ya know, I just but there were tons of people who felt that with an advisory against travel, they assumed that flights were cheaper and travel was easier with fewer crowds. Maybe it's time to welcome nuclear hellfire into our lives and let society end.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The problem is this virus is just deadly enough, but not deadly enough for people to take it seriously. Most people in the US have the same experience as this: people in their sphere have gotten Covid, been sick for a few days, and then have made a full recovery. 250k/325 million is one death per 1,300 people. I'm not even sure my wife and I know 400 people, much less 1,300 people. 

The fact that it's just not deadly enough to take seriously is why you are seeing so many people flaunting the rules.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There was just one slight problem, involving a recall on the turkeys:

They forgot to butter the balls.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Data shows that there's an incredible amount of Americans that are stupid as f*ck and selfish assholes couldn't resist Thanksgiving travel

/ftfa
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As always, butt stuff.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ugh; my family got together for Thanksgiving and, while it was a relatively small gathering (under 10 people, I think), the attendees represented four households. And apparently a couple of extended family have come down with it. They weren't at the gathering, but I'm betting that more than one of the people who were there had been around them at some point recently.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CaptainFatass: Ugh; my family got together for Thanksgiving and, while it was a relatively small gathering (under 10 people, I think), the attendees represented four households. And apparently a couple of extended family have come down with it. They weren't at the gathering, but I'm betting that more than one of the people who were there had been around them at some point recently.


We need to start rolling out the stereotypical Catholic school STD scare tactic.

By the transitive power of sex, anyone your partner has had sex with, YOU'VE had sex with. Ad nauseum.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: CaptainFatass: Ugh; my family got together for Thanksgiving and, while it was a relatively small gathering (under 10 people, I think), the attendees represented four households. And apparently a couple of extended family have come down with it. They weren't at the gathering, but I'm betting that more than one of the people who were there had been around them at some point recently.

We need to start rolling out the stereotypical Catholic school STD scare tactic.

By the transitive power of sex, anyone your partner has had sex with, YOU'VE had sex with. Ad nauseum.


And you're going to get that girl pregnant if you even have dirty thoughts about her.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

solokumba: My father-in-laws brother just had to have the boys home for Thanksgiving. Now their entire family has it. It's not a mild case either. Every farking one of them.


Once they get better, you should punch them.

That's my new solution for stupid. Just farking punch it. It doesn't listen to anything else.

I should patent it. Fistenfacitol. Ask your doctor if it's right for you, stupid.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And the covid #s reflect it. Md, DC and VA hit the highest # of cases ever.

fark other people.
 
gbv23
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MrZoner [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Had an in-law claim 98% a survival rate was pretty good.

Quick math:

Thats about 1 in 50, clearly not good.
And how bad are the worst spots in the US right now? 1 in 1000.

Quiz time: how much worse can it get?

1000 / 50 = 20x worse, and that is assuming the current level of medical care.

Thats right morons, COVID-19 can still get 20x worse than it already is.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MrZoner: Had an in-law claim 98% a survival rate was pretty good.

Quick math:

Thats about 1 in 50, clearly not good.
And how bad are the worst spots in the US right now? 1 in 1000.

Quiz time: how much worse can it get?

1000 / 50 = 20x worse, and that is assuming the current level of medical care.

Thats right morons, COVID-19 can still get 20x worse than it already is.


Just saying it's a 98% survival rating is meaningless because of the massive scaling with age.  It's something like a 99.99% survival rate for people under 50 and a 75% survival rate for people over 85.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
People still believe that if they catch the 'rona they won't be among what they believe to be a small percentage of severe cases and won't even consider the possibility of catching a fatal case. It's easy to convince yourself that the risk of catching a "bad cold" (yes, I know this is false and totally stupid) is worth it to see family. Its like seeing someone in the supermarket checkout with a sixpack of slimfast and three gallons of ice cream, you shake your head but still it happens over and over again.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.