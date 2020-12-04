 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   B to the A to the L to the D, and that spells Jail   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
20
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But he got those 43,000 emails claiming such a product exists. He just had to click on a website ending in .cz and enter a credit card number. Totes legit, but he doesn't have a credit (or bank account) so he went to the barbershop/frameshop/art gallery/kratom supplier (only an assumption) down the street with $7 in his hand to get this train to sexytime rolling.

What's so hard to understand, here?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So Bruce Willis finally snapped.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Easy peasy fix. No need to do your nut.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As a balding person in their 40s, you should embrace it with dignity.
Personally, I don't shave so everyone can see my balding and grey hair.  Luckily, my family doesn't have that patchy baldness.  So, as long as I maintain a good haircut on what little hair I have, everyone I don't know assumes I'm way more wise and intelligent that I am and some leader in my career.  If you are in your late 40s/early 50s and shave your head and let yourself get a scraggly beard, then everyone will know you are at that beaten-down-by-life stage and don't give a fark.  Desperately begging and freaking out over non-existent hair-growth products is a dead giveaway.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There, there dumbass...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bald to Badass in Two Easy Steps
Youtube AD-E2B5GfI8


The sad part is that he's already 90% of the way there. Just need to clean up that neck beard.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bald, arson and violating a protective order ... just another day in Kentucky.
 
starsrift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He should have asked her to check in the back.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As detailed in a court citation, the 6'3", 250-pound Trent walked into the Frame Clinic and Gallery around 10:40 AM and asked about "product to bring his hair back."

Yeah I think he walked into the wrong place because that is most definitely an art studio not a salon.
They should have artfully painted his dome with Vantablack pigment to resemble hair and say he was cured.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think subby myst pelt sum thing
 
ar393
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

berylman: As detailed in a court citation, the 6'3", 250-pound Trent walked into the Frame Clinic and Gallery around 10:40 AM and asked about "product to bring his hair back."

Yeah I think he walked into the wrong place because that is most definitely an art studio not a salon.
They should have artfully painted his dome with Vantablack pigment to resemble hair and say he was cured.


Literally the next sentence in the article says that it is a salon that doubles as a frame shop and art studio
 
starsrift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UberDave: As a balding person in their 40s, you should embrace it with dignity.
Personally, I don't shave so everyone can see my balding and grey hair.  Luckily, my family doesn't have that patchy baldness.  So, as long as I maintain a good haircut on what little hair I have, everyone I don't know assumes I'm way more wise and intelligent that I am and some leader in my career.  If you are in your late 40s/early 50s and shave your head and let yourself get a scraggly beard, then everyone will know you are at that beaten-down-by-life stage and don't give a fark.  Desperately begging and freaking out over non-existent hair-growth products is a dead giveaway.


Don't be silly. Shaving your head is one of two things - either you have that shiatty patchy baldness you mention, or it suits your face. Some people look good with shaved head, some people don't. Some people look good with horn-rim glasses, other people dude.

Although, some of it is definitely attitude. Take Sigourney Weaver v. Britney Spears, for instance....
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like a new video from Bella Poarch
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ar393: Literally the next sentence in the article says that it is a salon that doubles as a frame shop and art studio


I read gud *head hanged in shame*
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Trent--whose hair color is listed as "BALD" in police and jail records

i.imgur.comView Full Size


Bald is not a hairstyle!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
B is for bald, it's true
A is for all the skin your head grew
L is for the love of the ladies for bald you
D is for being dumb enough to think this is true

Grass doesn't grow on a busy street
I'm not wasting hormones growing hair

Bald like Larry Fine without the porcupine hair and I cut what little hair that's left.

THE THREE STOOGES: Disorder in the Court (1936) (HD 1080p) | Moe Howard, Larry Fine, Curly Howard
Youtube E33qzW4Qvr8
 
