(News.com.au)   Move over ceiling cat. Introducing ceiling wife   (news.com.au) divider line
    Woman, Marriage, wife's taxi, Wife, suspicious husband, Hotel  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Potentially six years for getting some side dick?  What the hell?
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UberDave: Potentially six years for getting some side dick?  What the hell?


Catholics, man.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Add that to the list with upstairs wife, downstairs wife (not shown stadium wife)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Toy boy or boy toy?  There is a significant difference.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is it up to six years for only women and not men though? Asking for a friend.
 
starsrift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: UberDave: Potentially six years for getting some side dick?  What the hell?

Catholics, man.


Only once.

/ because you're not allowed to divorce
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Are we not doing phrasing anymore?
"They urged her to climb down, but she resisted until female officers talked to her through the gap."
 
