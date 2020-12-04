 Skip to content
(CNN)   I paint a picture of myself on a public building I'm a "vandal" and "Defacing public property" and these guys painted these epic fight scenes with pre-historic animals and everyone is so impressed   (cnn.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
eight-mile frieze

eminem been busy
 
WTP 2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"A picture of myself" is an odd way to describe a badly drawn wiener, subby.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Such a spectacular find. I really hope vandals don't find it.
 
fark account name
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: eight-mile frieze

eminem been busy


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Other pictures show human figures, geometric shapes and hunting scenes, as well as animals such as deer, tapirs, alligators, bats, monkeys, turtles, serpents and porcupines."

Humans survived because we're basically Nibbler from Futurama.
comedycentral.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fark account name: Dead for Tax Reasons: eight-mile frieze

eminem been busy

[Fark user image image 596x365]


Eminem is white?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Holy snozberries...this is an incredible find. They better photograph and document it all quick
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The difference between "vandalism" and "art" is basically aesthetics, right?
 
