(Twitter)   Jenna Ellis lied about her credentials? Subby is shocked, shocked I tell you   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Did she go to law school at Clown College or Hamburger U ?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's becoming more and more apparent that the old guard Republicans are taking their cues from fundamentalist Christian think tanks.
She's a true believer. That's all they need.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Circusdog320: Did she go to law school at Clown College or Hamburger U ?


Yes. I do believe so.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fatassbastard: [Fark user image 425x283]


And this is why the GOP has become Trump's party:  so many people who vehemently denounced him early in the primaries decided to throw away their principles, jump on the bandwagon after he was elected, and vehemently denounce anyone who hadn't.  It's gonna take a long time for them to wash those spots off of their hands.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And Arby's just hasn't been the same since she quit her swing shift assistant manager gig.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are two categories of Trump attorneys now: attractive blonde lady and insane incontinent septuagenarian.

/Thanks, 2020
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Redh8t: It's becoming more and more apparent that the old guard Republicans are taking their cues from fundamentalist Christian think tanks.
She's a true believer. That's all they need.


See also Kayleigh McEnemy.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It seems that a lying, criminal, con man attracts like-minded employees.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 285x233]


Soooo, my id went for it...

Three fingers in the mouth, meh.
Six fingers though? Yes please!

/my teeth haven't been this clean in years...
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Y'all are going to pay me, and NOT the vagina-neck? I'm in."
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Did she go to law school at Clown College or Hamburger U ?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Looks like she went to P.U.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Did she go to law school at Clown College or Hamburger U ?


timesofsandiego.comView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Redh8t: It's becoming more and more apparent that the old guard Republicans are taking their cues from fundamentalist Christian think tanks.
She's a true believer. That's all they need.

See also Kayleigh McEnemy.


And this ashtray, and that's all they need.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is my shocked face.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But she offered to dress up like a 14 year old school girls and let rudy tuck in his pants in front of her, so that's experience enough.

Is anyone surprised that this legal team is full of bullshiatters?
 
JerkStore
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I take comfort in the fact that there are probably only one or two people on the planet who have smelled more of Rudi Giuliani's farts than she.

I hope they travel together in the same car.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds like Nancy Grace.
 
powhound
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: [Fark user image image 425x283]


So, a female 🐞??
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: [Fark user image image 425x283]


They were all against Trump until they saw the potential grift they could cash in on. It's like normal conservative grift, but even more shameless.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 285x233]


Worked for me!

/Hey, why are you all laughing?
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JerkStore: I take comfort in the fact that there are probably only one or two people on the planet who have smelled more of Rudi Giuliani's farts than she.

I hope they travel together in the same car.


In 2001, he was considered "America's Mayor."
In 2020, he is considered "America's Moron."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sprgrss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Who is Jenna Ellis?
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yep, and jagoffs like her will get invited on to Fox and CNN and the anchors will pander with stupid questions or let lies fly since both sides must be presented, producers will put them on for the reactions, advertisers will buy, and the cycle continues. This is what happens when you have a fire made of complete stupidity and rather than fight it, people say let it burn itself out. Flat earthers, anti vaxxers, Randy Quaids...

Seriously folks, call a nazi a nazi and a moron a moron. Don't seek their cooperation or approval. The only positive side of this Trump situation is you know the true colors of some coworkers, family members, politicians, etc.. That uncle may be hilarious when he drinks, but if you let him drive he'll probably kill someone else before he ends up hurt by his own actions.
 
orbister
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

saywhonow: Is anyone surprised that this legal team is full of bullshiatters?


Have they tried the "the flag has a fringe" line of attack yet?
 
PerpetualPeristalsis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Did she go to law school at Clown College or Hamburger U ?


Hamberder U.
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2TnkJ​8​_BmSI
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Circusdog320: Did she go to law school at Clown College or Hamburger U ?


Trump university
 
CT Zeal
‘’ less than a minute ago  

swahnhennessy: fatassbastard: [Fark user image image 425x283]

They were all against Trump until they saw the potential grift they could cash in on. It's like normal conservative grift, but even more shameless.


Democrats fall in love, Republicans fall in line.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OmnomnomCookies: Yep, and jagoffs like her will get invited on to Fox and CNN and the anchors will pander with stupid questions or let lies fly since both sides must be presented, producers will put them on for the reactions, advertisers will buy, and the cycle continues. This is what happens when you have a fire made of complete stupidity and rather than fight it, people say let it burn itself out. Flat earthers, anti vaxxers, Randy Quaids...

Seriously folks, call a nazi a nazi and a moron a moron. Don't seek their cooperation or approval. The only positive side of this Trump situation is you know the true colors of some coworkers, family members, politicians, etc.. That uncle may be hilarious when he drinks, but if you let him drive he'll probably kill someone else before he ends up hurt by his own actions.


The length of my Facebook block list has exceeded my friends list. Which means I will miss all of the go fund me is for the restaurants that are failing because we can't get Covid under control. Sucks to be them I guess.
 
