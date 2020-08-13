 Skip to content
 
(Buzzfeed News)   Trying to get help after a car crash (while being black). . . That's a tasing   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LAPD: Let's see what we can do to screw up race relations today!

LASD: Hold these drugs we carry to plant on black and brown people...
 
Todd300
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Police brutality is a national security threat.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This
is my
shocked face
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

spiralscratch: This
is my
shocked face


JFC
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Guessing something like this:
- Come quickly! There's been a car crash!!
- Sir, I'm going to need you to calm down
- Calm down?! Someone is hurt!
- SIR! I'm going to need you to CALM DOWN.
- just will you please follow meeaAAAHHHH
 
