Caption this cute couple
26
Original
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Original:
thegaltimes.com
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
"Honey, you left the Volvo double-parked again."

"Sorry. Want a mayonnaise sandwich?"

"Sure."
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
"how long do you think this one will last with a plastic bag duct taped around their head?"
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I learned to do cocaine from you both Mom and Dad.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Why yes, we make a very modest living doing stock photos that end up in Dollar Tree wallets and photo frames.  Why do you ask?
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
(Thought Bubbles)
Husband: "I wonder if she knows I do black guys on the weekend?"

Wife: "I wonder if he knows I do black guys on the weekend?"
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"The Thing With Three Legs and Two Heads", now streaming on Netflix!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Visit majestic Oregon, we have legal shrooms
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"We met at Starbucks. Not at the same Starbucks. But, we saw each other at different Starbucks across the street from each other."
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ceiling cat is watching you expecting this to be a MILF scene from Brazzers.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're really arresting them!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I know what you're thinking, baby. And if I was the telly, you'd think I was talking in centimetres.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That wide screen tv is no match for her wide-assed hair or even her wide ass.
 
FarkaDark [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It was the dog
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Those comedic stylings of that Steve Martin sure are edgy.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wonder if your husband and my wife are having this much fun!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"We like cheese"
"Yep, cheese is good"
 
Tman144 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Do not take Cialis if you take nitrates for chest pain, as this may cause an unsafe drop in blood pressure. Allergic reactions may include rash, hives, swelling of the lips, tongue or throat, or difficulty breathing or swallowing."
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Anal. It's not just for breakfast any more.
 
Cheron
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
the happiest people in the world are Getty images
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Want to watch me unhinge my jaw?"
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"A little to the right sweetie. You're almost there..."
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Man: I swear I'm not lying. It happened just 5 minutes ago.
Woman: It's true. I've never choked on it as much as I did since he became vegan.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
(Him) "Sigh, I should have gone out with her sister..."

(Her) "Sigh, I should have gone out with his sister..."
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have the weirdest boner.

Me too.
 
AnnoyingBuzz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Him: Honey, has have you been into the cocaine again?

Her: No dear, I switched to meth.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

