(CNBC)   We'd like to disburse $1500 stimulus checks to help American citizens through the pandemic recession. But the economy can't get back to normal unless most of them are vaccinated for COVID-19. Hmmm... Pinky, are you pondering what I'm pondering?   (cnbc.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Is it, you aint getting money unless you get a vaccine?

If theres one consistent across all trumpers, is that they will sell their ''values'' for money.

The anti-maskers, covid is fake and anti-vaccine crowd will get vaccinated to get money for sure. $$$ is the name of the game.

The real american flag is this after all :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

lolmao500: The anti-maskers, covid is fake and anti-vaccine crowd will get vaccinated to get money for sure. $$$ is the name of the game.


And the problem is?  You can your pure, unsullied elect ensconced in perfect virtue - or you can get the world vaccinated.  If that means paying people in a dirty, grubby manner, so be it.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"And keep the change!", Obama said, laughing in a maniacal manner.

what did the article mean by this
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Sounds like a good solution.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Very dumb "solution." Lots of people didn't get a stimulus check. I didn't get one. My college-aged niece didn'tn get one (nor did her parents get any $ for her).
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

phalamir: lolmao500: The anti-maskers, covid is fake and anti-vaccine crowd will get vaccinated to get money for sure. $$$ is the name of the game.

And the problem is?  You can your pure, unsullied elect ensconced in perfect virtue - or you can get the world vaccinated.  If that means paying people in a dirty, grubby manner, so be it.


I'm saying its a good solution.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I want a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, but $1500 per person in my family won't get in the way of me getting them. Need to make it clear you get the $1500 after the second dose (or split it in favor of the second dose: $250 first shot, $1250 second shot).
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"...we have established what you are, madam. We are now merely haggling over the price."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are 2 shots
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: There are 2 shots


Yes, and you get the money after the second, I assume.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like this idea.  Money talks.  I'm smart enough to want to get the vaccine anyway, but I fully admit there are things I don't do... which money would accelerate my interest in doing.  I don't think it's dirty to be motivated by money, I fully admit it.

Just like shutting down the economy.  You want to shut down a business, you need to make people who are affected whole.  The US and states did not do this.

There's nothing wrong with using money as a motivator, because... well... it is.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: "...we have established what you are, madam. We are now merely haggling over the price."


Wearing protection is smart for everyone, not just sex workers.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: vudukungfu: There are 2 shots

Yes, and you get the money after the second, I assume.


2 checks
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah.. but you should get used to getting your injection done in an Army modular tent.
 
MyMindIsGoingDave
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think so, Brain, but burlap chafes me so..
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If we forcibly drag anti-vaxxers in, are we entitled to a portion of their stimulus as a bounty?
 
wingnut396
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Money is a great motivator.  It motivates me to stop farking and to start working.  I sure as hell would not be worrying about complying with a vast array of procedures and guidelines for a company just for the fun of it.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If I accept less than $1,500, can I get in-front of the line?
 
quintas
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Miss5280: Very dumb "solution." Lots of people didn't get a stimulus check. I didn't get one. My college-aged niece didn'tn get one (nor did her parents get any $ for her).


Why?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hell, give me four shots man. I really need some cash, man.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Only real problem is there are people with valid medical reasons they can't get a vaccine (like they have cancer, etc). You start offering exceptions, and people will start requesting religious exceptions, and it all falls down. :(
 
sleze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Xai: Sounds like a good solution.


It really does sound like a good idea if we are concerned with compliance.  The SLEZE family will get the vaccine after I believe it is safe and effective.  If that means waiting, we'll miss the $1500 per person, but hopefully the evidence will be clear and not connected to politics.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The only real issue I see with this is that it will take a while for there to be enough doses for everyone. This could cause riots at sites that run out. I like the 2 check idea but it should be modified:

Check 1 when you register for your first dose. Registrations can be opened for everyone at the same time, even if people are scheduled for months out, then check #2 once the 2nd dose is administered.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

downstairs: vudukungfu: There are 2 shots

Yes, and you get the money after the second, I assume.


There will be a refractory period between money shots.

Yet another case of life imitating porn.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Is it, you aint getting money unless you get a vaccine?

If theres one consistent across all trumpers, is that they will sell their ''values'' for money.

The anti-maskers, covid is fake and anti-vaccine crowd will get vaccinated to get money for sure. $$$ is the name of the game.

The real american flag is this after all :
[Fark user image 850x418]


Says You....
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
 To paraphrase Biden, if Fauci says it works, I'll take it with or without a stimulus check. But there I go having the audacity to defer to smert people.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"To execute the plan, the government could create a system where people would receive a number once they were vaccinated. Once they enter that along with their Social Security number, they would receive a check. "

Could there be a mail in option since doing stuff online isn't exactly the most secure thing in the world and with people doing a massive data entry of their SSNs in to web sites this could get even more nightmare'sh. That does mean the GOP needs to give Trump a boot in the backside to restore the post office back to non-Dejoy levels of service but at least you won't have a massive amount of SSN's being entered in to the wrong web site by not so tech savy people.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's a terrible solution.  The problem for months will be the lack of vaccine supply, not willingness to get one.  That money should be injected into the economy as soon as it can, not staggered over 6-9 months as vaccine supply increases.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Only real problem is there are people with valid medical reasons they can't get a vaccine (like they have cancer, etc). You start offering exceptions, and people will start requesting religious exceptions, and it all falls down. :(


Well if you have a "valid medical reason", then most likely you are a useless eater and don't deserve a stimulus check anyway.  Maybe we just give them the "other" shot while we are trying to bring back our strong economy.

/I felt dirty typing that
//Yes I've been watching Man in the High Castle
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm all for both the stimulus and the vaccination, but find it completely unethical to tie one to the other.

It's also just not the whiz-bang lightning strike of an idea some think it is. For example, some people who'd badly need/want the money shouldn'tget the vaccine for very good medical reasons. Or at least shouldn't until we've done additional testing.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: There are 2 shots


Meh. I'm on my third vodak already.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: That's a terrible solution.  The problem for months will be the lack of vaccine supply, not willingness to get one.  That money should be injected into the economy as soon as it can, not staggered over 6-9 months as vaccine supply increases.


Another excellent reason to not tie one to the other.
 
black_knight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think so Brain, but is Chippendale's ready for 'The Full Pinky?'
 
argylez
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Only real problem is there are people with valid medical reasons they can't get a vaccine (like they have cancer, etc). You start offering exceptions, and people will start requesting religious exceptions, and it all falls down. :(


Yea, I have relatives that are allergic to eggs, and most vaccines are carried in egg yolk, so they can never get them unfortunately
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think so Brain but, it's a miracle this one  grew back
 
fireclown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, the cost to vaccinate Fireclown just went up from $0.00 to $1500 .
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't like it at all. The perception that the the government has to bribe you to take the shot can only be bad. Do we really think the people who don't want the shot because they think it's dangerous or some kind of government plot are going to be happy about that? No. They'll go even crazier.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Miss5280: Very dumb "solution." Lots of people didn't get a stimulus check. I didn't get one. My college-aged niece didn'tn get one (nor did her parents get any $ for her).


Think of the yearly income for your average anti vax dipshiat. And how they scream about soshulizms and handouts. And the dumb shiat they spent the last stimulus check on. And then laugh.

/actually no. No vaccines for those assholes no matter what.
 
geggy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Anti-vaxxers are already calling it a form of bribery.
 
powhound
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This has probably been mentioned but most people who need a stimulus check can't wait until April or June or whenever enough doses are available for the masses. So ... that can be a future stimulus bonus and I do like the idea.

But there are people who need help now. So let's focus on both long and short-term solutions m'kay?
 
gimlet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't care whose name is on the check, I just want them to be delivered on time to the people who need it. But no.....
 
planes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm 77, and I'm not getting those shots until all the politicians in the country get theirs first. Let them be the guinea pigs.

If they live, it will be great for America.

If they die, it will be great for America.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

argylez: MindStalker: Only real problem is there are people with valid medical reasons they can't get a vaccine (like they have cancer, etc). You start offering exceptions, and people will start requesting religious exceptions, and it all falls down. :(

Yea, I have relatives that are allergic to eggs, and most vaccines are carried in egg yolk, so they can never get them unfortunately


There are egg free alternatives for flu vaccine, https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/qa_fl​u​blok-vaccine.htm (though it may be hard to find). I'm pretty sure  (not a medical doctor) that the covid vaccines all do not use egg.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

geggy: Anti-vaxxers are already calling it a form of bribery.


Just ask them if bribery is prohibited by the constitution.

The answer doesn't matter, should keep their 2 braincells occupied while you can escape the conversation.
 
justanothersumguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At this point I am willing to PAY 1,500 to get the farking vaccine...

/ ER Nurse
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This won't ever happen. I can understand the need to incentivize people who may be recalcitrant or wary but offering them money to take it would make them even more suspicious. Just offer it for free and convince them it's the right thing to do through public education measures. And give them the 1.5k no matter what unattached to the vaccine.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
how stupid are we that it takes giving people money in order for them to get a life saving vaccine?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
$1500 for a tracking chip?  Hmmm, I guess.

On a serious note, are they going to give out some sort of ID card that says that you've gotten the vaccine?  Something that you can use for travel and getting into bars and what not?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
1500$ AND a vaccine?
Sweet
 
