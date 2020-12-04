 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Accountant builds illegal nest egg off chicken farmers... book book book him   (abc.net.au) divider line
    Poultry farming, Finance, Scott Francis Fleay  
FarkaDark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The victims are clucked off
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His wife's expression seems to be a mix of "I hope we don't lose more than the half I would keep if we got divorce" and "it will be so nice to control the money and household without him for a few years while he is in the slammer."
 
Shine On You Crazy Diamond
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't count your chickens before they hatch.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, it was all gifts to thank you. Everyone gives away 20% of their net worth to someone that is already charging them a premium for their services. Liar! Book em, Danno
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can count his days instead of his dollars.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 4.6 million isn't chicken feed.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the related stories is that he destroyed the evidence of one of the contracts by eating it.

Reminds me of this scene:
And Justice For All Lottery Tickets
PunkTiger
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He's all chook up.

/Australian joke
 
pacochu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You can't make an omelet without breaking a few nest eggs.
 
1funguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's the end of him seeing any legs or breasts for a while while he's cooped up in the pen.

/ I'm tryin
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
if you are going to give someone power of attorney, you better damn well watch every move they make
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PunkTiger: He's all chook up.

/Australian joke


"Whatever happened to your boyfriend, Turkey?"

"You know his name was 'Chuck'!"

/borrowed heavily from Muriel's Wedding

/I got your joke
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought we were supposed to steal from the rich.
 
