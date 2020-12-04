 Skip to content
(Quartz)   Hospital admins, after years of sending out inflated bills, discover the other side of "Your money or your life"   (qz.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh they can afford it, they just don't want to. Trim a few executives and you free up several million.
 
ghost_who_walks [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So nurses are finally getting paid what they deserve to be paid every other week of the year? Good.
 
RPG_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can expect that the administrators will pass the "savings" for this onto us.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well obviously you cannot expect a city in the Dakotas to pay the $8000/wk a nurse can get in... Fargo?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cool
 
starsrift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTFA: Earlier, in New Jersey, [Claire Tripeny] was scarred by the times she couldn't give people the care they needed, not to mention the times she would take a deceased patient off a ventilator, staring down the damage the virus can do as she removed tubes filled with blackened blood from the lungs.

She has to pay for mental health therapy out-of-pocket now, unlike when she was on staff at a hospital. But as a so-called traveler, she knows each gig will be over in a matter of weeks.

At the end of each week in New Jersey, she said, "I would just look at my paycheck and be like, 'OK. This is OK. I can do this.'"

Taking things one day at a time seems to be a useful coping method. I never thought I'd see it apply to nurses.
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If there is some immunity derived from exposure and infection, then this was bound to happen. From the time of the bubonic plague, people figured out that once you had been infected and recovered, your value as a medical worker, or worker of any kind, shot way up.

Certainly anyone willing to work in these conditions with the necessary knowledge and training is being snapped up. I hope they ask for the moon and get it.
 
