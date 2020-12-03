 Skip to content
(WXYZ Detroit)   Human kills Romulan   (wxyz.com) divider line
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least no Red Matter was used.

/LENS FLARE!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Turns out cloaking devices are virtually worthless when pretty much any human can outsmart you.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA "Both suspects were able to escape."

Transporter. Duh.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The 2nd Amendment in practice, folks.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bet that didn't phase him.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He WAS driving an Outlander...
 
Birnone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In this day and age of GPS, Google maps, and cellphones, who falls for the old "I'm lost" trick? A Romulan, that's who.
 
khatores
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sounds like a gang hit. The cops were somewhat on the ball so they didn't get away as easily as they thought they would.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
a high-speed chase that would involve Michigan State Police and go all the way into Hamtramck

Hamtramck? Is that near Sausagetrainck?
 
