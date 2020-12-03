 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Researchers at Georgia State University say they have discovered a new antiviral drug that completely suppresses transmission of COVID-19 within 24 hours   (wsbtv.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Any side-effects?"
"Occasional outbreak of mild hives.  And cannibalism."
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"MK-4482/EIDD-2801 could be game-changing."


Sorry, not without a snappier name that rolls off the tongue.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Any side-effects?"
"Occasional outbreak of mild hives.  And cannibalism."


Well, are the rates of cannibalism below the rates of COVID death?

And is it transmittable through bites?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: "MK-4482/EIDD-2801 could be game-changing."


Sorry, not without a snappier name that rolls off the tongue.


"Rona-B-Gone"
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Any side-effects?"
"Occasional outbreak of mild hives.  And cannibalism."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Trump already solved this.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: "MK-4482/EIDD-2801 could be game-changing."


Sorry, not without a snappier name that rolls off the tongue.


*attractive couple riding a tandem bike through a gorgeous woodland setting*

Check with your physician to see if MK-4482/EIDD-2801 is right for you!

Yeah, could be pithier.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ask your doctor if Nextriviplastor is right for your moderate to severe covid-19.

Denfrisidan?
Trevplinista?
Axtorasi

Each time I see a new drug commercial I think to myself, "Someone got $1M in exchange for that ridiculous name. I'm in the wrong business."

Werfelna
Skyrisi
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Badmoodman: "MK-4482/EIDD-2801 could be game-changing."


Sorry, not without a snappier name that rolls off the tongue.

"Rona-B-Gone"


"Defund the Police?"
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anybody tried the smoke weed 5 times a day every day treatment?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Anybody tried the smoke weed 5 times a day every day treatment?


That's been my anti-COVID prescription and I have yet to catch it.

Granted I also combine that with a "not going anywhere unless I have to and I wear masks and sanitize everything" prescription, so that might contribute as well.

/When does Trump claim he graduated top of his class from GSU?
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Anybody tried the smoke weed 5 times a day every day treatment?


maaaybe
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Researchers tested the drugs on ferrets and it is now in human trials. "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks folks for the laugh. Needed it. For some reason our Gov's shutdown order (CA) is bumming me out. It's the right thing to do and I'll follow the order but ya know, emotions aren't rational.

/Been work from home, wear the mask, reducing trips, not visiting, etc. so don't know why this changes anything.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: "MK-4482/EIDD-2801 could be game-changing."


Sorry, not without a snappier name that rolls off the tongue.


With how good it sounds, just shorten it to MK-Ultra.

Really fark with the conspiracy nuts.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LadySusan: Thanks folks for the laugh. Needed it. For some reason our Gov's shutdown order (CA) is bumming me out. It's the right thing to do and I'll follow the order but ya know, emotions aren't rational.

/Been work from home, wear the mask, reducing trips, not visiting, etc. so don't know why this changes anything.


You're one of the good ones.  Keep it up.
//Haven't gone anywhere since March.
///Sick of my fam's faces
////slashies of boredom
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: Ask your doctor if Nextriviplastor is right for your moderate to severe covid-19.

Denfrisidan?
Trevplinista?
Axtorasi

Each time I see a new drug commercial I think to myself, "Someone got $1M in exchange for that ridiculous name. I'm in the wrong business."

Werfelna
Skyrisi


Tri-Dapt-Spraggleflorm.
 
moike [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a bullet?  I bet it's a bullet.

/someone get a mop
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Anybody tried the smoke weed 5 times a day every day treatment?


"Life got you down?  Try 'Smoke2Joints' (tm)!"
 
Mucus Mule
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Any side-effects?"
"Occasional outbreak of mild hives.  And cannibalism."

[Fark user image 425x425]


chaka pakuni speaks no lies!
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Badmoodman: "MK-4482/EIDD-2801 could be game-changing."


Sorry, not without a snappier name that rolls off the tongue.

"Rona-B-Gone"


Coronaway
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump will be howling that this was held up and should have come out in October.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Anybody tried the smoke weed 5 times a day every day treatment?


I mean I haven't gotten it yet or given it to anyone....

darkhorse23: //Haven't gone anywhere since March.
///Sick of my fam's faces


I live by myself....even more sick of my own face than I was before.

SoupGuru: Skyrisi


fark you to hell for getting that stuck in my head
 
TheOtherGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds great.  Too bad even the crudest and least effective safety testing for a drug like that takes at least a year, likely much more.  No way it'll be broadly approved in anything like any kind of time to be useful.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Side effects?  Is their research peer reviewed?

These are important questions.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh. I don't know. This sounds sort of, well, scientific.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: lolmao500: Anybody tried the smoke weed 5 times a day every day treatment?

That's been my anti-COVID prescription and I have yet to catch it.

Granted I also combine that with a "not going anywhere unless I have to and I wear masks and sanitize everything" prescription, so that might contribute as well.

/When does Trump claim he graduated top of his class from GSU?


Booze seems to work.
/Small ample size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully this will do it.  As stylish as my mask is, I'd really like to stop wearing it sometime soon  Oh Hell, I might still wear it even after this damn bug has been squashed!

/also, I'm trying think of a UGA insult, but I'm too damn happy that a school with a better football team may have found the cure
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Unobtanium: Badmoodman: "MK-4482/EIDD-2801 could be game-changing."


Sorry, not without a snappier name that rolls off the tongue.

"Rona-B-Gone"

Coronaway


"No-vid"
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: "MK-4482/EIDD-2801 could be game-changing."


Sorry, not without a snappier name that rolls off the tongue.


Give them a break.  There is work on using CRISPR gene editing techniques to deliver cas19, a virus fighting enzyme, to COVID.

Their name for it: PAC-MAN

https://www.fiercebiotech.com/researc​h​/stanford-team-deploys-crispr-gene-edi​ting-to-fight-covid-19

/ wokka wokka    wokka wokka
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would be fantastic. I hope it's reliable, safe, widely available, and affordable. Yeah, yeah, I know. It's America, so it will cost a fortune, but still.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's like hydroxychloroquine but not as good. People are saying that hydroxychloroquine suppresses covid in an hour or less. I've heard it can be as fast as five minutes.
 
squirrelflavoredyogurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: "MK-4482/EIDD-2801 could be game-changing."


Sorry, not without a snappier name that rolls off the tongue.


Is MK-Ultra open? No? Ok, sorry!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Side effects?


Scrappy Dooism
R.E.O. Speedlung
Chinese firebones
Eyearrhea
Skeletal xylophoning
Honey Nut Areolas
Involuntary Narnia adventures
Mild Hulkism
Rectal hallucinations
Spontaneous mertail
Steven Tyler lip
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
squirrelflavoredyogurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Badmoodman: "MK-4482/EIDD-2801 could be game-changing."


Sorry, not without a snappier name that rolls off the tongue.

With how good it sounds, just shorten it to MK-Ultra.

Really fark with the conspiracy nuts.


shiat you beat me by 14 minutes, and I even have you favorited. My bad!
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LadySusan: Thanks folks for the laugh. Needed it. For some reason our Gov's shutdown order (CA) is bumming me out. It's the right thing to do and I'll follow the order but ya know, emotions aren't rational.

/Been work from home, wear the mask, reducing trips, not visiting, etc. so don't know why this changes anything.


Knowing that the stupid people out there is the reason for the lock down will do that.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds good, but so did Remdesivir and it ended up as a dud (mostly). Let's see what happens in the human trials before we get too excited.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
t's unclear when the drug might be available to the public.

About a year probably....when it's not needed anymore.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will they market it as Phalanx?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This whole thing sounds like BS
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the old joke goes, important if true.
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Badmoodman: "MK-4482/EIDD-2801 could be game-changing."


Sorry, not without a snappier name that rolls off the tongue.

Give them a break.  There is work on using CRISPR gene editing techniques to deliver cas19, a virus fighting enzyme, to COVID.

Their name for it: PAC-MAN

https://www.fiercebiotech.com/research​/stanford-team-deploys-crispr-gene-edi​ting-to-fight-covid-19

/ wokka wokka    wokka wokka


Just take one power pellet and COVID will give up the ghost!

/now with cherry, apple, and strawberry flavors
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you really going to trust Georgia State?  Those people gave me a master's degree.  Pfft.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not enough beer: [Fark user image 425x588]

Trump already solved this.


I posted a variation of that to Facebook and it got flagged by the system as potentially encouraging harmful behavior. I put in an appeal and like 6 months later I got a message admitting that they're too overwhelmed with covid and the election to really look at appeals.

/I don't fark around with Facebook much anymore.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Any side-effects?"
"Occasional outbreak of mild hives.  And cannibalism."


So, zombie apocalypse?
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: This whole thing sounds like BS


Aaah, the font of wisdom and optimism gushes forth. Take note farkers. It must be bullshiat.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark on a BMX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Anybody tried the smoke weed 5 times a day every day treatment?


I have not caught it, soooooo
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: So it's like hydroxychloroquine but not as good. People are saying that hydroxychloroquine suppresses covid in an hour or less. I've heard it can be as fast as five minutes.


My Trumper sister told me 2 weeks ago that if the CDC hadn't stopped it, Trump would've given everyone in the US hydroxychloroquinine and the virus would be gone.
 
