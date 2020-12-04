 Skip to content
(WGME Portland)   Cannabis delivery drivers are being robbed, and people are shocked   (wgme.com) divider line
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not surprising. Pizza delivery drivers get robbed all the time.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Not surprising. Pizza delivery drivers get robbed all the time.


I'm honestly not sure if I was beat to a 'all pizza delivery drivers carry weed' joke here
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
People steal things worth money. More at 11:00.
 
jefferator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dont even need to read this....this has been happening for a long long time....in fact the top players in CO hire security detail (ex military) for the bigger hauls both product and most importantly cash....

Nothing new here.....yawn
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Portland police say if you do find yourself in one of these dangerous situations, limit the amount of cash and product you carry, and hand over whatever you have, as this could save your life.

Seems like they are spending precisely the same amount of resources/time/manpower on combating this as they do with purse snatching.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Russ1642: Not surprising. Pizza delivery drivers get robbed all the time.

I'm honestly not sure if I was beat to a 'all pizza delivery drivers carry weed' joke here


I didn't even mean that. Delivery drivers get robbed. They have cash and they're an easy target.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Not surprising. Pizza delivery drivers get robbed all the time.


>eraser<
>brushes eraser shavings<

...at the same time.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jeeeze they legalized marijuana but let people do deals in parking lots at night.
 
