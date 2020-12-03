 Skip to content
(YouTube) Video Easily the best ad, for anything, for 2020. Of course, Ryan Reynolds was involved   (youtube.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I laughed. I cried. It was MUCH better than Cats.
 
Captain Scratch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bravo!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Definitely a better love story than Twilight.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I made it up to the dumpster fire bit before it got LOL out of me.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Video Easily the best ad


 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 237x315]

I made it up to the dumpster fire bit before it got LOL out of me.


Same.  Plus the asteroids plummeting down to earth in the final scene were flipping brilliant.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That was farkin' awesome.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The squirrel, man... 🐿
 
nexusandroidsix
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
From the misadventures of my own life, in response to the question, "So how did your first Tinder date go?":"Well, pretty good at first. We went out to Taffey Lewis' Night Club for a drink. But then it got all awkward when it turned out she was a replicant and I had to retire her."
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

skyotter: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 404x498]


Legend - Dancing dress scene - Tangerine Dream score with Director's Cut video footage
Youtube bWuToQn9VH4
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Taylor Swift re-recorded the song for that commercial. It's so she can make money off of her music, and not the scumbags who ripped her off.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

 
overzelus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I laughed. I cried. It was MUCH better than Cats.


And "slightly" fewer buttholes.

(Ok less)
 
mjones73
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: Taylor Swift re-recorded the song for that commercial. It's so she can make money off of her music, and not the scumbags who ripped her off.


I didn't know about all that but someone pointed out the scooter next to the dumpster.. aka Scooter Braun, the one who ripped her off.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I noticed the movie they're watching is either Deadpool or its sequel.
 
mjones73
‘’ 1 minute ago  

geekbikerskum: I noticed the movie they're watching is either Deadpool or its sequel.


The New Mutants apparently. Also she's recording the movie to pirate it.
 
