 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Maybe we should all get player pianos to stop the spread   (twitter.com) divider line
7
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

83 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2020 at 12:05 AM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"I would go to a dueling piano bar, but only if it was a duel to the death." -- Doug Benson
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow! That was a lot of money back then.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: Wow! That was a lot of money back then.


Hell, it's a lot of money to me right now
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How many people were lining up to buy player pianos before 8:30?  You sell pianos.  You can sleep in another hour.

Also "We sell for 100 dollars"  seems independent from "Less than same grade offered elsewhere."  Budget pianos with a bad foreign accent.

They needed a consultant and a better ad guy.  Hope they got what they were after, and not flu.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Close to $8000 when adjusted for inflation.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "I would go to a dueling piano bar, but only if it was a duel to the death." -- Doug Benson


West world can help

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.