 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Mudslide in Haines. Jockeys, Fruit of the Looms also messed up   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Alaska, United States, Haines Borough, Alaska, United States Declaration of Independence, Rain, Rescue, Haines, Alaska, Haines Borough Mayor Douglas Olerud  
•       •       •

210 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2020 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I hope the Gildan's are OK.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Not even gonna start with the poop jokes.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Heh.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Y'all better mind yourselves.   Or I'll turn this into a hot guys in underwear thread.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've heard one of the missing is the kindergarten teacher.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Six people die and you joke. If one of them was you, what would you say then, huh funny man?

Nothing. Not a thing.

Asshole.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Haines is going to be needing lots of prayers,"

Well, it's the least I can do for them.
 
L33t Squirrel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: Y'all better mind yourselves.   Or I'll turn this into a hot guys in underwear thread.


Don't threaten me with a good time.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd never live on a hill......
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thank you for this news brief.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Four of the missing six found.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: "Haines is going to be needing lots of prayers,"

Well, it's the least I can do for them.


It really isn't, trust me
 
chuckdelux
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Late entry for HOTY
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.