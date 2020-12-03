 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   A day in the life of Dr. Fauci. Funny, I'm not seeing any "executive time" on his schedule   (huffpost.com) divider line
23
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Keep in mind this guy is older than Biden. This is the schedule of a guy who believes in what he is doing and that his work makes a difference.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ox45tallboy: Keep in mind this guy is older than Biden. This is the schedule of a guy who believes in what he is doing and that his work makes a difference.


Yep. His work does make a difference.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ox45tallboy: Keep in mind this guy is older than Biden. This is the schedule of a guy who believes in what he is doing and that his work makes a difference.


and a guy who'd probably keel over if he didn't have a job. He's almost 80, he is never going to retire...ever.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ambivalence: ox45tallboy: Keep in mind this guy is older than Biden. This is the schedule of a guy who believes in what he is doing and that his work makes a difference.

and a guy who'd probably keel over if he didn't have a job. He's almost 80, he is never going to retire...ever.


Once we get this under control I think he deserves a nice long vacation at wherever he wants to go. At taxpayer expense.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WTFDYW: Yep. His work does make a difference.


Well, it would make a difference if half the population weren't semi-functioning morans.
 
quatchi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hardest working man in show business.

Fauci is a lean mean Covid crushing machine.

Should definitely get a MoH or something for his service in the face of all the fear mongering and hate directed at him.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

quatchi: Hardest working man in show business.

Fauci is a lean mean Covid crushing machine.

Should definitely get a MoH or something for his service in the face of all the fear mongering and hate directed at him.


He deserved one of those already from the AIDS era. It takes talent to piss off the Moral Majority and ACT UP at the same time.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is obviously a multi-tasker wearing one earbud tuned to Fox News Radio and the other tuned to AM talkradio WHARGARBL.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.onecms.ioView Full Size

Not looking hard enough, Subby.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I'm unlikely to live that long, but I hope to be at a point sometime that I can semi-retire and like teach very part-time at a JuCo, or sub in for high school civics classes, take a bunch of low stress legal aid cases, or something like that. But at 80? shiat, if I make that, it's me time.
 
quatchi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: [static.onecms.io image 850x1062]
Not looking hard enough, Subby.


You obviously are concerned.

Someone should turn that pic into a "deal with it" meme.

Something like...

"Wearing masks saves lives... DWI"

Or "Trump's lies cost lives and I am gonna deal with it"

Along those lines anyways.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

quatchi: Shaggy_C: [static.onecms.io image 850x1062]
Not looking hard enough, Subby.

You obviously are concerned.

Someone should turn that pic into a "deal with it" meme.

Something like...

"Wearing masks saves lives... DWI"

Or "Trump's lies cost lives and I am gonna deal with it"

Along those lines anyways.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Ambivalence: ox45tallboy: Keep in mind this guy is older than Biden. This is the schedule of a guy who believes in what he is doing and that his work makes a difference.

and a guy who'd probably keel over if he didn't have a job. He's almost 80, he is never going to retire...ever.

Once we get this under control I think he deserves a nice long vacation at wherever he wants to go. At taxpayer expense.


Define "under control". Things are never going back to the way they were.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: [static.onecms.io image 850x1062]
Not looking hard enough, Subby.


Love the socks
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'll bet his golf game is pathetic.
What a loser.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

quatchi: Hardest working man in show business.

Fauci is a lean mean Covid crushing machine.

Should definitely get a MoH or something for his service in the face of all the fear mongering and hate directed at him.


I'd suggest the 'Medal of Freedom', but Trump has pretty much tainted that beyond repair. Maybe the Congressional Gold Medal?
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No executive time?  I guess he's not constipated.
 
quatchi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nakmuay: quatchi: Shaggy_C: [static.onecms.io image 850x1062]
Not looking hard enough, Subby.

You obviously are concerned.

Someone should turn that pic into a "deal with it" meme.

Something like...

"Wearing masks saves lives... DWI"

Or "Trump's lies cost lives and I am gonna deal with it"

Along those lines anyways.

[i.imgflip.com image 632x395]


You.
You I like.
^_^
 
quatchi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LordJiro: quatchi: Hardest working man in show business.

Fauci is a lean mean Covid crushing machine.

Should definitely get a MoH or something for his service in the face of all the fear mongering and hate directed at him.

I'd suggest the 'Medal of Freedom', but Trump has pretty much tainted that beyond repair. Maybe the Congressional Gold Medal?


A medal?
That would be swell.
But I was actually thinking of Medal of Honor the video game.
Get him "Above and Beyond" and a brand new PS5 so he then can relax by taking virtual lives after a long day saving actual ones.
I dunno maybe he is more of an Animal Crossing guy, ya think?
Bet Mike would know.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Shining star comes into view,
Shines his watchful light on you.

Earth, Wind & Fire - Shining Star (Live)
Youtube rl-WSmryfSY
 
Puglio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Helpful photo of what executive time might look like.
 
robbrie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dr. F works because he wants to and it's what he believe in. I doubt he needs the money.

from https://www.fedsdatacenter.com/federa​l​-pay-rates/

FAUCI,ANTHONY S00AD$368,062.00$0.00NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTHBETHESDAMEDICAL OFFICER 2015
FAUCI,ANTHONY S00RF$384,625.00$0.00DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICESBETHESDAMEDICAL OFFICER2016
FAUCI,ANTHONY S00NA$384,625.00$0.00DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICESBETHESDAMEDICAL OFFICER2017
FAUCI,ANTHONY S00RF$399,625.00$0.00DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICESBETHESDAMEDICAL OFFICER2018
FAUCI,ANTHONY S00RF$417,608.00$0.00DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICESBETHESDAMEDICAL OFFICER2019

He is very well paid as a special consultant - but it's still a small fraction of the salary/benefits/stock options he could make working for big pharma.Soon-to-be-former HHS Secretary Azar made $2million during his last year in the private sector. You can bet he'll be making at least that, upon leaving the Trump administration.  https://www.fiercehealthcare.com/fina​n​ce/department-health-and-human-service​s-alex-azar-eli-lilly-earnings-pharmac​eutical-executive
 
