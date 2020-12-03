 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   In a shocking revelation to absolutely no one, the FBI finally admits they've been tracking everyone's web activity since 2001   (nytimes.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And they learned women like shoes and men like porn
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no they're going to find out I've visited Zombo.com every day for the past 15 years for my daily affirmation.
/you can do anything on Zombo.com
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come and get me.  I'm a threat to the capitalistic pig paradigm that must be maintained at all costs.

/I wish.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Oh no they're going to find out I've visited Zombo.com every day for the past 15 years for my daily affirmation.
/you can do anything on Zombo.com


Anything at all?

What is the limit?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Switch to Windows XP they said. It'll be safer they said.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they can tell us who is responsible for all the paywall and twitter links that get greenlit?
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, all those rule 34 searches have been databased, eh? Good to know.

Well, how about "porn about the FBI watching us watch porn about them"? Maybe they can answer whether that exists if they know so much!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/bite my smelly heavy metal ass
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they like porn.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O noze my lobster p0rn fetish is exposed!
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's why I stick to Parler.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Luckily I maintained the maximum of subtly.

HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FBI file 20-44999775510987646

"Constantly posts useless gif files and cat memes to website Fark.com, occasional 2 minute visits to redtube.com and xhamster.com"
 
tinyarena
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
the Agent in charge of my file
I am so sorry

/he had a wife and kids.. what.have.I.done!?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I picked a bad week to search for "Persian women ankle porn"
 
darch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh noes- the gubmint knows I love porn. And?

Next.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

la_mariee_mise_a_nu: So, all those rule 34 searches have been databased, eh? Good to know.

Well, how about "porn about the FBI watching us watch porn about them"? Maybe they can answer whether that exists if they know so much!


Not by the FBI . See 2nd paragraph.

Those are collected by the NSA.

/the NSA whom I love and admire.
//keep up the good work boys.
///give me a ring if you need to know why this line is here.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I guess they don't care I want to murderkill Stephen Miller and Mitch McConnell, then.

I'll have to try to sound more menacing. Maybe I can borrow Pence's resolute scowl.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I guess they don't care I want to murderkill Stephen Miller and Mitch McConnell, then.

I'll have to try to sound more menacing. Maybe I can borrow Pence's resolute scowl.


WTP 2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I DON'T CARE...!
 
The Yattering
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hey cool. Maybe they can help me find that video of Ewa Sonnet stripping in the second floor window
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: FBI file 20-44999775510987646

"Constantly posts useless gif files and cat memes to website Fark.com, occasional 2 minute visits to redtube.com and xhamster.com"


You watchin me??!!??
 
EsqueletoAtheist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ooh I have one saved for this.
The Bunyip
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't remember exactly when - I think it was a year or so after 9/11, I was taking a class that was offered by a special division officer with the NJ state police. He was covering domestic terror events and at some point we were all talking about books like the Anarchist's Cookbook and more broadly the publisher (Loompanics).  Anyway, he said if you were a NJ resident and you ordered anything from that publisher (I'm not even sure if you could order from them in 2002 or 2003 via the internet, I think it was all mail order), he knew about it.

I can only assume surveillance has improved dramatically since then.

/csb, I know.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was just looking for online classes, not lesbian coeds!
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: la_mariee_mise_a_nu: So, all those rule 34 searches have been databased, eh? Good to know.

Well, how about "porn about the FBI watching us watch porn about them"? Maybe they can answer whether that exists if they know so much!

Not by the FBI . See 2nd paragraph.

Those are collected by the NSA.

/the NSA whom I love and admire.
//keep up the good work boys.
///give me a ring if you need to know why this line is here.


I'm stuck in the J Edgar Hoover mindset, and I wasn't even born yet. I guess it's because when I think of the government keeping tabs on the artists I research, it was always the FBI (or the Gestapo overseas, around the time of the FBI's founding)
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: O noze my lobster p0rn fetish is exposed!


Mmm, steaming hot lobster with butter and garlic and leeeeeks and ...
 
Petey4335
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
 Cue Cereal Killer's 'no names, we are nameless' soliloquy.
 
