(WHDH Boston)   Masshole makes a drive thru at Panera Bread   (whdh.com) divider line
crinz83
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i'll have a grill cheese sandwich and the crumb coffee cake
 
Ranx05
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This exact thing happened to my buddy a couple years ago in Winchester. Only thing keeping him from dying was his own car parked in front of the place.  Still destroyed the storefront, but...coulda been a lot worse.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One customer and five employees were in the building at the time of the crash but no one was hurt, officials said.

Looks like nobody got sandwiched today.
 
jefferator
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
wait wait wait there is more to this story......the chick said she was "chasing"/"following" the car?  WTAF was going on?  Or did I not hear that right?
 
