(Twitter)   Hospitals prepare for COVID end-of-life ICU visits by buying lots of iPads. Scary tag last seen crying in the corner   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah but that Turkey was so tasty!

And those christmas gifts will be so cool.

And that new years champagne will be so worth it.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
BuT hOw WiLl We PaY fOr It?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: BuT hOw WiLl We PaY fOr It?


I'm sure those using it will see a tax on their hospital bills.

1h end of life ipad use : +$500
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

lolmao500: Yeah but that Turkey was so tasty!

And those christmas gifts will be so cool.

And that new years champagne will be so worth it.


Last week we had fights with two grandmas about Thanksgiving and it went poorly (but we didn't cave)

Five days later one of them is rather casually asking when all the same guests will be getting together to make gingerbread houses.

WE JUST HAD THIS FIGHT, MOM!

/the other grandma also picking but via text
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*5 minutes after time of death*

Nurse: "Hey! Where you going with that iPad! That's hospital property!"

Inappropriate humor!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We've deployed 6000 iPads since February specifically for Covid use.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Apple products being stockpiled due to scores of people ignoring sound medical science.

Jobs would be proud.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gopher321: *5 minutes after time of death*

Nurse: "Hey! Where you going with that iPad! That's hospital property!"

Inappropriate humor!


Patient Discharge -> ADT sent to Jamf -> Device Reset -> Proud owner of $900 brick until re-provisioned.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


(reeeeeally inappropriate humor)
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 545x299]

(reeeeeally inappropriate humor)


Well, leave em laughing, I always say.  Or gasping and choking as the case may be.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: AdmirableSnackbar: BuT hOw WiLl We PaY fOr It?

I'm sure those using it will see a tax on their hospital bills.

1h end of life ipad use : +$500


$9.99 for internet.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I heard it on twitter.  It must be true.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh gawd.....please don't make me watch another TicToc....
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thank a Republican next time you see one.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
COVID-19 Deaths in the USA, December 3rd 2020
Youtube iPlC-5KgYXw
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Download the Last Rites with Friends app.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, cities here in So Cal are setting up their own health departments because they don't like being told what to do by Sacramento.

This is going to get so out of control after New Year's.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just don't allow end of life visits.  My Dad died a few months ago.  In the hospital I wasn't allowed to visit him.  And my stepmom had to use her own cell phone for me to even talk to him, when he was still a funtional human (and not a video chat).  They did let me visit him after he went non consious and into a coma in Hospice.  But he didn't respond or communicate.  Let people suffer.  It was good enough for me, according to the state, so it is good enough for the rest of you.  Death happens.  Death happens during corona world.  Suffering is the way.  Suffering should be universal for all.  If it is not, why did I have to not see my dad, but other could?  Because they are special people who the rules do not apply to?  They are the newsome and rules don't apply?

Either the rules are rules, or they are not rules.  Let suffering reign.  It will be glorious.  It will make us harder and stronger.
 
Flurching
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Preload sleep quality app.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I mean i don't want to sound like someone who is doubting on the seriousness of this, because, i'm not, but....

Why is a palliative care doctor setting up IPads? Like, they have people to do that.

"Hey Doc, we have someone about to code..."
"Tell them to hang on, i still have to get through this EULA so i have 2 dozen ready to go. I TOLD admin we should get JAMF, or at least register with DEP....but nooooooo"
 
tinyarena
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: BuT hOw WiLl We PaY fOr It?


With their lives, unfortunately.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hold up letter F in the video chat to pay last respects.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 545x299]

(reeeeeally inappropriate humor)


I'd be angry except, well, this is Fark, if you can't stand the joke, you shouldn't have joined.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Taylor Swift - epiphany (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube DUnDkI7l9LQ


Something med school
Did not cover
Someone's daughter
Someone's mother
Holds your hand through plastic now
Doc, I think she's crashin' out
And some things you just can't speak about...
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I heard it on twitter.  It must be true.


Oh, hello sneering piece of shiat.

We could only see my mother by ipad. Or they would wheel her to a window where we could wave. She wouldn't usually respond.

But I got to visit her today in person for the first time since she got covid in October, because they don't expect her to live through the weekend.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Couldn't they get a Microsoft surface instead?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Just don't allow end of life visits.  My Dad died a few months ago.  In the hospital I wasn't allowed to visit him.  And my stepmom had to use her own cell phone for me to even talk to him, when he was still a funtional human (and not a video chat).  They did let me visit him after he went non consious and into a coma in Hospice.  But he didn't respond or communicate.  Let people suffer.  It was good enough for me, according to the state, so it is good enough for the rest of you.  Death happens.  Death happens during corona world.  Suffering is the way.  Suffering should be universal for all.  If it is not, why did I have to not see my dad, but other could?  Because they are special people who the rules do not apply to?  They are the newsome and rules don't apply?

Either the rules are rules, or they are not rules.  Let suffering reign.  It will be glorious.  It will make us harder and stronger.


"Let the suffering reign"
you are either on to something or you have gone quite mad
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The sad/scary part about this isn't that they made a tablet stand so you could say goodbye. End of life is a thing. They probably already had a couple.

The sad/scary part about this is that they made 50 of them, because they're convinced they'll need that many.

The deeply scary part? This is one practice.

How many more have been made?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Just don't allow end of life visits.  My Dad died a few months ago.  In the hospital I wasn't allowed to visit him.  And my stepmom had to use her own cell phone for me to even talk to him, when he was still a funtional human (and not a video chat).  They did let me visit him after he went non consious and into a coma in Hospice.  But he didn't respond or communicate.  Let people suffer.  It was good enough for me, according to the state, so it is good enough for the rest of you.  Death happens.  Death happens during corona world.  Suffering is the way.  Suffering should be universal for all.  If it is not, why did I have to not see my dad, but other could?  Because they are special people who the rules do not apply to?  They are the newsome and rules don't apply?

Either the rules are rules, or they are not rules.  Let suffering reign.  It will be glorious.  It will make us harder and stronger.


This is the dumbest troll account.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

frankb00th: AmbassadorBooze: Just don't allow end of life visits.  My Dad died a few months ago.  In the hospital I wasn't allowed to visit him.  And my stepmom had to use her own cell phone for me to even talk to him, when he was still a funtional human (and not a video chat).  They did let me visit him after he went non consious and into a coma in Hospice.  But he didn't respond or communicate.  Let people suffer.  It was good enough for me, according to the state, so it is good enough for the rest of you.  Death happens.  Death happens during corona world.  Suffering is the way.  Suffering should be universal for all.  If it is not, why did I have to not see my dad, but other could?  Because they are special people who the rules do not apply to?  They are the newsome and rules don't apply?

Either the rules are rules, or they are not rules.  Let suffering reign.  It will be glorious.  It will make us harder and stronger.

"Let the suffering reign"
you are either on to something or you have gone quite mad


You don't want suffering?  The state mandated my suffering, so it must be good for me.  Therefore it must be good for everybody.  I just want what is best for people, and suffering is best.  Bring on the suffering.  Make the world better.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Jeebus Saves: I heard it on twitter.  It must be true.

Oh, hello sneering piece of shiat.

We could only see my mother by ipad. Or they would wheel her to a window where we could wave. She wouldn't usually respond.

But I got to visit her today in person for the first time since she got covid in October, because they don't expect her to live through the weekend.


im so sorry to hear that. i wish you and her well
 
almandot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
EndOfLifeConjugalVisits.com
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So... buy Apple stonk?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This wrecked me. Just completely wrecked me. The only reason any practice would need that many iPads is because they're expecting the apocalypse, and they're right to expect it.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Jeebus Saves: I heard it on twitter.  It must be true.

Oh, hello sneering piece of shiat.

We could only see my mother by ipad. Or they would wheel her to a window where we could wave. She wouldn't usually respond.

But I got to visit her today in person for the first time since she got covid in October, because they don't expect her to live through the weekend.


Despite my (poor) attempts at humor, I am sorry. I wish you and your mom the best.
 
ktybear
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

almandot: EndOfLifeConjugalVisits.com


Be Quick! Before time runs out!
 
frankb00th
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: frankb00th: AmbassadorBooze: Just don't allow end of life visits.  My Dad died a few months ago.  In the hospital I wasn't allowed to visit him.  And my stepmom had to use her own cell phone for me to even talk to him, when he was still a funtional human (and not a video chat).  They did let me visit him after he went non consious and into a coma in Hospice.  But he didn't respond or communicate.  Let people suffer.  It was good enough for me, according to the state, so it is good enough for the rest of you.  Death happens.  Death happens during corona world.  Suffering is the way.  Suffering should be universal for all.  If it is not, why did I have to not see my dad, but other could?  Because they are special people who the rules do not apply to?  They are the newsome and rules don't apply?

Either the rules are rules, or they are not rules.  Let suffering reign.  It will be glorious.  It will make us harder and stronger.

"Let the suffering reign"
you are either on to something or you have gone quite mad

You don't want suffering?  The state mandated my suffering, so it must be good for me.  Therefore it must be good for everybody.  I just want what is best for people, and suffering is best.  Bring on the suffering.  Make the world better.


When the core of your argument is worded like stuff a Cenobite would say, people may question the soundness of your reasoning
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ktybear: almandot: EndOfLifeConjugalVisits.com

Be Quick! Before time runs out!


It's the only way I know.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

frankb00th: AmbassadorBooze: frankb00th: AmbassadorBooze: Just don't allow end of life visits.  My Dad died a few months ago.  In the hospital I wasn't allowed to visit him.  And my stepmom had to use her own cell phone for me to even talk to him, when he was still a funtional human (and not a video chat).  They did let me visit him after he went non consious and into a coma in Hospice.  But he didn't respond or communicate.  Let people suffer.  It was good enough for me, according to the state, so it is good enough for the rest of you.  Death happens.  Death happens during corona world.  Suffering is the way.  Suffering should be universal for all.  If it is not, why did I have to not see my dad, but other could?  Because they are special people who the rules do not apply to?  They are the newsome and rules don't apply?

Either the rules are rules, or they are not rules.  Let suffering reign.  It will be glorious.  It will make us harder and stronger.

"Let the suffering reign"
you are either on to something or you have gone quite mad

You don't want suffering?  The state mandated my suffering, so it must be good for me.  Therefore it must be good for everybody.  I just want what is best for people, and suffering is best.  Bring on the suffering.  Make the world better.

When the core of your argument is worded like stuff a Cenobite would say, people may question the soundness of your reasoning


Maybe Cenobites have a point.  Or they run the government, and have a point.  Suffering is the one true way now.  We need to increase it.  Don't even bother with the ipads, that is a temporary cost that will just rot away in the IT dept.  Just tell people to suffer.  They will become stronger from it.  Or not.  But it will be the rule of the state for all.  It will be glorious.
 
Flurching
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ktybear: almandot: EndOfLifeConjugalVisits.com

Be Quick! Before time runs out!


Meh, you got at least a day if they have electric blankets
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I heard it on twitter.  It must be true.


Twitter is more legit than anything coming out of whitehouse.gov so theres that.
 
6nome
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ktybear: almandot: EndOfLifeConjugalVisits.com

Be Quick! Before time runs out!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Instead of buying ipads they should be buying astronaut suits from spacex or nasa or something so people could visit their dying relatives in the hospital.
 
