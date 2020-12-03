 Skip to content
(KSTP St. Paul)   Drunk driver crashes into restaurant, fights would be good Samaritan and tries to jack a car with a knife. Fark: Noon on a Thursday   (kstp.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well now they offer outdoor dining so that is a plus.

If he tried those shenanigans in Florida half a dozen people would have shot him, including the guy he tried to carjack.

Remember, an armed society.... is likely to shoot you so don't screw around.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily he's still alive, and thankfully, still young and white.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, who didn't check in at the TFD mid day thread?  We know the driver was a Farker, we just need to know exactly which one.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a regular day in Farkistan.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are cars ... sexual beings now? I'm asking for a friend.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For you it was a wild ride. For him it was just a Thursday.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wut, the guy should wait until Friday night? Too crowded then.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait till you get locked up with the other violent felons, junior. It won't be anything at all like summer camp.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slept in?
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget it, Jake. It's frogtown.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Are cars ... sexual beings now? I'm asking for a friend.


For you...I recommend The Counselor and Cameron Diaz.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww, no mugshots? I am disappoint.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: For you it was a wild ride. For him it was just a Thursday.



The alcohol component might be more important than his scheduler. /s
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thursdays are nothing but trouble.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I never could get the hang of Thursdays.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So I gather this happened in Minnesota? Like I know where Frogtown is
Pet peeve: When local news station sites never state what state it's in assuming you from there and already know
 
