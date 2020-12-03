 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Today)   "I've always said that our pets find us; we don't find them. I think that really has held true (for me), especially with these two." Welcome to Caturday   (today.com) divider line
384
    More: Caturday, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, Breed-specific legislation, pit bull, affable dog, Harley Jane, close bond, older pit bull  
•       •       •

294 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 05 Dec 2020 at 8:00 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



384 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay!  Caturday.
 
paleryder69 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
wheeee it has begun the Caturday of December, keep your self warm and pile on the cats.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Someone's taking a break from headbutting for a moment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Everything worked out okay for me, ma! Look! I have comfy warm pillows to sit on!"
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Someone's taking a break from headbutting for a moment:

[Fark user image 850x637]


Salem was headbutting me all through the Fark Twitch livestream I just finished with because I wasn't paying enough attention to him.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lovely article, subby!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Everyone - This is your weekly reminder - You're wonderful, just as you are. You're strong enough to survive. We're all in this together. If you need help, we're here for you. Reach out, and there is a whole community waiting to help. You don't have to post here. You can email one of us directly. And we won't "out" you. This is about helping one another.

I know the holiday season can be stressful to everyone. It's ok. That is why we are here. Post or email directly. Your info is kept confidential.

In times like these, it's easy to lose faith, or feel alone. You aren't. People care and want to help.

Right now, we're offering:
* Pet food
* Human food
* Advice (cars, HVAC, computers, that I see, in addition to pet)
* Resume help
* Research
* Proofreading
* Friendly ears
* If you're going to struggle to stay warm or fed - reach out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
That is the sweetest story! Yay Caturday!
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's Amy. She was named after the given name of Tfette Auspicious. The human Amy was a cat person and an internet friend - she died of an aneurism between the time the feline Amy showed up in our rural yard and consented to be adopted. I'm not sure whether it's ironic or fitting, but the feline Amy was put down today - she was at least 15 years old and suffering from medical issues including cancer.

Took me a while to type the above - there were pauses until I could see the screen again.
We at least still have Hydra:
Fark user imageView Full Size


We adopted her when a friend ended up with one more cat than her apartment allowed. Hydra is a complete sweetheart of a cat.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 355x337]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Awww that is a sweet story.

Well busy work week from home, I got lots of training done and didn't choke my counterpart as much as I wanted to. I did get a new fence this week, the cousins came over and did a great job.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Still finding lots of Isaac and roommate hair when I vacuum, I think they are hanging out when I go to work. 😊

And today is mom's birthday so I made sure to harass her a lot and tease her since I couldn't do it in person. I am mad her present is on backorder from a local shop near her but when it gets in the houseboy (dad) will get it.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Morchella: [Fark user image 600x800]

That's Amy. She was named after the given name of Tfette Auspicious. The human Amy was a cat person and an internet friend - she died of an aneurism between the time the feline Amy showed up in our rural yard and consented to be adopted. I'm not sure whether it's ironic or fitting, but the feline Amy was put down today - she was at least 15 years old and suffering from medical issues including cancer.

Took me a while to type the above - there were pauses until I could see the screen again.
We at least still have Hydra:
[Fark user image 799x402]

We adopted her when a friend ended up with one more cat than her apartment allowed. Hydra is a complete sweetheart of a cat.


I am so very sorry for your loss. Amy was lucky to have you.

And, I can't resist... Hail Hydra.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No RBF today, just Toot Britches......
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


BooBoo "teaches" the Goober Pea....
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Morchella: [Fark user image 600x800]

That's Amy. She was named after the given name of Tfette Auspicious. The human Amy was a cat person and an internet friend - she died of an aneurism between the time the feline Amy showed up in our rural yard and consented to be adopted. I'm not sure whether it's ironic or fitting, but the feline Amy was put down today - she was at least 15 years old and suffering from medical issues including cancer.

Took me a while to type the above - there were pauses until I could see the screen again.
We at least still have Hydra:
[Fark user image 799x402]

We adopted her when a friend ended up with one more cat than her apartment allowed. Hydra is a complete sweetheart of a cat.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm so sorry for your loss.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Awww that is a sweet story.

Well busy work week from home, I got lots of training done and didn't choke my counterpart as much as I wanted to. I did get a new fence this week, the cousins came over and did a great job.
[Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x318]
Still finding lots of Isaac and roommate hair when I vacuum, I think they are hanging out when I go to work. 😊

And today is mom's birthday so I made sure to harass her a lot and tease her since I couldn't do it in person. I am mad her present is on backorder from a local shop near her but when it gets in the houseboy (dad) will get it.


Nice job on the fence!
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hello, all. I usually lurk in this thread. I love kitties. Naomi is mine, she's 17. She saw the vet today because she got another UTI. I'm staying with my parents while I'm furloughed so they kindly took care of the bill. The vet gave her a steroid, an antibiotic, and a special high fiber food. 60 bucks for eight pounds of food! It's a good thing she only weighs five pounds.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: groppet: Awww that is a sweet story.

Well busy work week from home, I got lots of training done and didn't choke my counterpart as much as I wanted to. I did get a new fence this week, the cousins came over and did a great job.
[Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x318]
Still finding lots of Isaac and roommate hair when I vacuum, I think they are hanging out when I go to work. 😊

And today is mom's birthday so I made sure to harass her a lot and tease her since I couldn't do it in person. I am mad her present is on backorder from a local shop near her but when it gets in the houseboy (dad) will get it.

Nice job on the fence!


I would have helped if not for the rona and it being 36 degrees. If they came two weeks ago it was in the 60s. As much as I would love to work outside when winter hits I get a big ole noooope. 😂
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Morchella: [Fark user image 600x800]

That's Amy. She was named after the given name of Tfette Auspicious. The human Amy was a cat person and an internet friend - she died of an aneurism between the time the feline Amy showed up in our rural yard and consented to be adopted. I'm not sure whether it's ironic or fitting, but the feline Amy was put down today - she was at least 15 years old and suffering from medical issues including cancer.

Took me a while to type the above - there were pauses until I could see the screen again.
We at least still have Hydra:
[Fark user image 799x402]

We adopted her when a friend ended up with one more cat than her apartment allowed. Hydra is a complete sweetheart of a cat.


Oh so sorry....
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Smock Pot: Hello, all. I usually lurk in this thread. I love kitties. Naomi is mine, she's 17. She saw the vet today because she got another UTI. I'm staying with my parents while I'm furloughed so they kindly took care of the bill. The vet gave her a steroid, an antibiotic, and a special high fiber food. 60 bucks for eight pounds of food! It's a good thing she only weighs five pounds.


Hope she feels better soon.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Smock Pot: Hello, all. I usually lurk in this thread. I love kitties. Naomi is mine, she's 17. She saw the vet today because she got another UTI. I'm staying with my parents while I'm furloughed so they kindly took care of the bill. The vet gave her a steroid, an antibiotic, and a special high fiber food. 60 bucks for eight pounds of food! It's a good thing she only weighs five pounds.


I hope she heals right up, and you get un-furloughed. Will she have to stay on the crazy expensive food?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Morchella: [Fark user image 600x800]


I am so very sorry for your loss. Amy was lucky to have you.

And, I can't resist... Hail Hydra.


lilyspad: Morchella: [Fark user image 600x800]


[Fark user image 500x365] [View Full Size image _x_]
I'm so sorry for your loss.


Thanks!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Morchella: [Fark user image image 600x800]

That's Amy. She was named after the given name of Tfette Auspicious. The human Amy was a cat person and an internet friend - she died of an aneurism between the time the feline Amy showed up in our rural yard and consented to be adopted. I'm not sure whether it's ironic or fitting, but the feline Amy was put down today - she was at least 15 years old and suffering from medical issues including cancer.

Took me a while to type the above - there were pauses until I could see the screen again.
We at least still have Hydra:
[Fark user image image 799x402]

We adopted her when a friend ended up with one more cat than her apartment allowed. Hydra is a complete sweetheart of a cat.


I am so sorry about your loss, Amy was a lucky girl to have you to love and care for her. (((((((HUGS)))))))
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Morchella: [Fark user image 600x800]

That's Amy. She was named after the given name of Tfette Auspicious. The human Amy was a cat person and an internet friend - she died of an aneurism between the time the feline Amy showed up in our rural yard and consented to be adopted. I'm not sure whether it's ironic or fitting, but the feline Amy was put down today - she was at least 15 years old and suffering from medical issues including cancer.

Took me a while to type the above - there were pauses until I could see the screen again.
We at least still have Hydra:
[Fark user image 799x402]

We adopted her when a friend ended up with one more cat than her apartment allowed. Hydra is a complete sweetheart of a cat.


Amy's memorial candle has been lit.
Thank you for making the hardest decision a cat owner has to make. but we do, in love.
((HUGS))
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mo, buried in toys...well, before she stood up and then used them as a bed, that is.
 
Bimmer Jones [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Another from Georgia's Arty-Fartsy Collection:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bimmer Jones [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
What's for breakfast, Kitty?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He took down my tree.   Not really.  My tree is 4,5 ft high.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Sir Percy the Chonker being a bit derpy
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 526x707]
[Fark user image 850x1141]
Sir Percy the Chonker being a bit derpy


hi Sir Percy!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Morchella: Auspicious


I'm so sorry for your loss!

I was still lurking on fark, but I remember Auspicious' memorial thread and saw how much she was loved by the fark community.
 
Displayed 50 of 384 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.