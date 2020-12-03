 Skip to content
Nanu Nanu Fark Artists, it's ye Fartist Friday Contest. Our theme: Astronomy Limericks. In honor of the Arecibo radio telescope, write a far-out limerick about astronomy. And if you like, illustrate it with Pshop, MSPaint, a Moon made of cheese, etc
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Nanu Nanu Fark Artists, it's ye Fartist Friday Contest. Our continued Space-Age theme: Astronomy Limericks! In honor of the Arecibo radio telescope (RIP), write for us a far-out limerick about astronomy. And if you like but not necessary to be votable, illustrate it however you want: Pshop, MSPaint, Giphy, a Moon made of cheese, etc.

As a stellar example, here's my Emmy award-winning limerick:

There once was a being from Neptune
Who flew far and wide in a balloon
She visited Uranus
A journey so perilous
As the Klingons festooned quite a full moon

(Yeeeaaah I'm not illustrating that)

Here's what makes a limerick a limerick, and to grab some sweet inspiration for your word stylin', check out Rhymezone.com.

Contest Rules:

One (1) entry per post and a total of three (3) individual entries max allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow the theme requirements: Astronomy Limericks! In honor of the Arecibo radio telescope (RIP), write for us a far-out limerick about astronomy. And if you like but not necessary to be votable, illustrate it however you want: Pshop, MSPaint, Giphy, a Moon made of cheese, etc.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to last week's contest winner, RedZoneTuba!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entry open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Please check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, report it and ask, we'll do our best to turn it on for you. We consider an entry to be voting eligible by default so please mention if you want voting disabled on your post.

Check out past Fartiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag, and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from mine!) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WWTandPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
The human race is an irrelevant bust.
Our treatment of others unjust.
Black holes, quasars and coronal mass ejection,
Rogue planets, meteors and natural selection,
Will soon have us changed back to stardust.

(sorry about the metre)
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
There once was a man from Venus...
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The planet of Pluto was small;
For some that just wouldn't do at all.
"Let's remove it from the list!" someone yelled;
A meeting was quickly held.
When words were over a decision was read;
The idea of Pluto as a planet...was dead.
No more nine planets in the system;
At least now it's easier to list 'em.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
( now with better formatting...*sigh* )

There once was a man named Hawking,
Whose feet did none of the walking.
In his chair he'd face
Looking up at space
Letting the sky do all of the talking.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
There once was a scope at Arecibo,
A great technical feat as we know,
It scanned the night sky,
An extended human eye,
Until its towers collapsed all akimbo.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There once was a poet named vudu
With instructions he was certainly screwed-oo
He thought he would boast the cleverest post
But submitted a farked up haiku
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There once was a planet called Earth.
The stars viewed it with mirth.
For its people looked at them
To save them and then
To their own demise they gave birth.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There once was a man who gazed at stars
All day and all night at those near and afar
He walked about with his vision on high
And that was his fate, so please don't cry
When I tell you he walked in front of a car
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
To the moon, Alice he did scream

And our scientist took up that dream

And when man did finally walk about there


They looked at the Earth way up there


And they said "Bang! Zip! That guy was mean


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I visit Eric iPhone

I had to leave that mistranslation in. It's just too funny.

I visit  Aricebo
They tell me it's closed
Arghh, something snapped.
 
