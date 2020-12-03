 Skip to content
(KTVB Boise)   For the last time people, don't get high on your own supply   (ktvb.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gosh. I have little to no idea HOW such an upstanding and upright fellow might have been dragged into meth and heroin. I am shocked. Shocked.

/OK, not that shocked
//If you deal, low key is your friend.
///Learn from your weed bearing brethren
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ he's seen things you wouldn't believe
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's something fishy about this story. They find stuff in his pockets at the station. He wasn't searched on the scene after he was driving erratically and had stuff in his car?
 
DJanomaly
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
To the gills you say?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: There's something fishy about this story. They find stuff in his pockets at the station. He wasn't searched on the scene after he was driving erratically and had stuff in his car?


No kidding. The *first* thing most cops do when they arrest someone is make sure all the pockets are empty and that the suspect has been frisked to make sure nothing has been hidden where the suspect can get at it immediately (or, at least that is what is *supposed* to happen), if only to make sure they don't get any rude surprises on their way to the booking facility (but there is ample evidence to indicate that, at times, the police forget this step in the arrest procedure, leading to not-hilarity).
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: There's something fishy about this story. They find stuff in his pockets at the station. He wasn't searched on the scene after he was driving erratically and had stuff in his car?


He could have been patted down but not searched as they do at intake.  Depends on behavior.  They would have warned him about lying about holding, but he looks to be incapable of listening.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The cops explanation, I'm not buying it! Is that the face of someone who would do anything "erratically"?
 
sidailurch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

433: ImpendingCynic: There's something fishy about this story. They find stuff in his pockets at the station. He wasn't searched on the scene after he was driving erratically and had stuff in his car?

He could have been patted down but not searched as they do at intake.  Depends on behavior.  They would have warned him about lying about holding, but he looks to be incapable of listening.


There's another possibility - the cops knew it was there and left it, because before possession out on the street < possession inside a jail. Bringing drugs to a jail or prison is usually much harsher than regular street level possession. Also, cops are lazy - why bother hitting him with more drug charges and doing all that paperwork when we can just let the jail officers find it.

/never underestimate the laziness of cops.
 
