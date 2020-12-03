 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Pfizer future vaccine production estimates already down by 50%
25
    Sad, shot  
•       •       •

Original
1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
1 hour ago  
What a Pfarkup.
 
DoBeDoBeDo
1 hour ago  
Yeah sorry about that everyone, the microchip factory had some quality control issues, we fired that 5 year old though and replaced him with a 7 year old so full speed ahead now!
 
gopher321
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"It's time to deploy the vaccine!"


"I'll get it when I'm ready!"


"You're ready NOW, mister!..." *draws gun*
 
Nadie_AZ
1 hour ago  
*laughs*

Oh you knew the media would over hype and these guys would buy into it.
 
Flincher
1 hour ago  
Did they put in that special ingredient that can cause 4 hour covids?
 
sinner4ever
1 hour ago  
Its been a bad week for warp speed.
 
kryptoknightmare
1 hour ago  
They had a little trouble keeping the nanobot trackers functional when they mixed them in with the autism.
 
Reverend J
1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

BNODesk: Pfizer expects to ship 50 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year, down from an earlier estimate of 100 million, after raw materials in early production failed to meet its standards - WSJ


That darn those GMP standards making sure we get injected with safe vaccines!
 
shaggai
1 hour ago  
The thing that you've been holding on to hoping for. Keep on hoping.
 
Reverend J
1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: They had a little trouble keeping the nanobot trackers functional when they mixed them in with the autism.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman
1 hour ago  
When it was first mentioned this liposomal hmRNA vaccine from Pfizer required -70C storage and all the logistical hurdles involved in it's distribution I had a feeling it was basically dead in the water.  It might be effective as hell but that changes everything. But on the bright side some guy invented the most incredible thermos of all time to deal with that issue.

It's not the only game in town at all.
 
TheDirtyNacho
1 hour ago  

berylman: When it was first mentioned this liposomal hmRNA vaccine from Pfizer required -70C storage and all the logistical hurdles involved in it's distribution I had a feeling it was basically dead in the water.  It might be effective as hell but that changes everything. But on the bright side some guy invented the most incredible thermos of all time to deal with that issue.

It's not the only game in town at all.


Seems like a fast way to get something functional out to the most vulnerable but isn't viable as a mass innoculator
 
Bennie Crabtree
1 hour ago  
Yes.

It's almost like none of the announcements of the Pfizer vaccine's readiness matched the science.

The STEM tab around here was mostly great at the start of Covid, but lately it's been really bad at following science instead of following press releases based on election promises. Seriously, for the same people who say Donald Trump is an obvious liar to throw so much unconditional faith behind Pfizer, is a real mindfark to read.

Come on guys. You know there is a lot of "industry" and "employers" interest in getting the public to embrace a vaccine that offers minimal protections, regardless of who gets hurt. And the political parties currently in power know that the public votes based on jobs, not based on the risk of becoming disabled by a virus; so the vaccine rollout is going to be a series of overblown hype followed by mea culpas. The only thing worse than the vaccine missing those fake rollout deadlines is the vaccine meeting those rollout deadlines but failing to slow the virus.

And the Pfizer vaccine will not prevent the vaccinated person from being contagious, so it won't slow the virus even if the ingredients are perfect. So like, stop sucking each other's dicks over it.
 
snocone
1 hour ago  
The incredible shrinking supply.
40M will actually be ready.
Just do not know where it went. It was here two weeks ago.
 
fragMasterFlash
56 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Jared Kushner is busily trying shop around those *wink*defective*wink* doses to the highest bidder.
 
wantingout
52 minutes ago  
Increasing demand through artificial scarcity, eh?
 
ph0rk
51 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: And the Pfizer vaccine will not prevent the vaccinated person from being contagious, so it won't slow the virus even if the ingredients are perfect. So like, stop sucking each other's dicks over it.


You seem to be having trouble linking to sources. Are you feeling ok?
 
dark brew
50 minutes ago  

wantingout: Increasing demand through artificial scarcity, eh?


It's a farking pandemic, not a Nike shoe drop.   The demand will be high for the next 9 months
 
jake3988
45 minutes ago  

ph0rk: Bennie Crabtree: And the Pfizer vaccine will not prevent the vaccinated person from being contagious, so it won't slow the virus even if the ingredients are perfect. So like, stop sucking each other's dicks over it.

You seem to be having trouble linking to sources. Are you feeling ok?


He's just a trolling asshat.  Don't feed it.
 
TheOtherGuy
38 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: What a Pfarkup.


No, the announcement served to jack up their stock price long enough to make a tidy profit.  That's "mission accomplished" in their book.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
32 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Yes.

It's almost like none of the announcements of the Pfizer vaccine's readiness matched the science.

The STEM tab around here was mostly great at the start of Covid, but lately it's been really bad at following science instead of following press releases based on election promises. Seriously, for the same people who say Donald Trump is an obvious liar to throw so much unconditional faith behind Pfizer, is a real mindfark to read.

Come on guys. You know there is a lot of "industry" and "employers" interest in getting the public to embrace a vaccine that offers minimal protections, regardless of who gets hurt. And the political parties currently in power know that the public votes based on jobs, not based on the risk of becoming disabled by a virus; so the vaccine rollout is going to be a series of overblown hype followed by mea culpas. The only thing worse than the vaccine missing those fake rollout deadlines is the vaccine meeting those rollout deadlines but failing to slow the virus.

And the Pfizer vaccine will not prevent the vaccinated person from being contagious, so it won't slow the virus even if the ingredients are perfect. So like, stop sucking each other's dicks over it.


It's almost as if Fark is a poor place for intelligent discourse.
 
bfh0417
12 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: *laughs*

Oh you knew the media would over hype and these guys would buy into it.


Such a good day for you! Vaccine shipment delays!!!! Yaaaay!
 
valenumr
7 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Yes.

It's almost like none of the announcements of the Pfizer vaccine's readiness matched the science.

The STEM tab around here was mostly great at the start of Covid, but lately it's been really bad at following science instead of following press releases based on election promises. Seriously, for the same people who say Donald Trump is an obvious liar to throw so much unconditional faith behind Pfizer, is a real mindfark to read.

Come on guys. You know there is a lot of "industry" and "employers" interest in getting the public to embrace a vaccine that offers minimal protections, regardless of who gets hurt. And the political parties currently in power know that the public votes based on jobs, not based on the risk of becoming disabled by a virus; so the vaccine rollout is going to be a series of overblown hype followed by mea culpas. The only thing worse than the vaccine missing those fake rollout deadlines is the vaccine meeting those rollout deadlines but failing to slow the virus.

And the Pfizer vaccine will not prevent the vaccinated person from being contagious, so it won't slow the virus even if the ingredients are perfect. So like, stop sucking each other's dicks over it.


Your last point is complete garbage. Science says we cannot know at this point if a vast majority of vaccinated individuals will or will not still be contagious and able to spread the virus. All of our scientific knowledge indicates, however, that mass vaccinations will confer herd immunity. Any vaccinated individuals may be innocculated with relevant virus, and they may may reach full blown infection to the point where that are contagious. But the history of immunology and epidemiology tells us that vaccines will prevent the spread of infection.
 
zez
1 minute ago  

Reverend J: Original: Original Tweet:

BNODesk: Pfizer expects to ship 50 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year, down from an earlier estimate of 100 million, after raw materials in early production failed to meet its standards - WSJ

That darn those GMP standards making sure we get injected with safe vaccines!


My wife who works for Pfizer making sure everyone follows GMP standards is getting a kick out of these replies
 
