(CBC)   Canadians mobilize their armed forces to roll out vaccines nation-wide. Both trucks will be used   (cbc.ca) divider line
72
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How will they manage to reach people who live on the many, many lakes?
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: How will they manage to reach people who live on the many, many lakes?


They'll use the submarines from the West Edmonton Mall.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: How will they manage to reach people who live on the many, many lakes?


Special delivery beavers. But am I talking about the airplane or the mammal? Who can say?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: How will they manage to reach people who live on the many, many lakes?


Uber.

Or as it's known in Canada, Ubeh.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Thursday a per-capita distribution plan will disadvantage his hard-hit province. He also raised concerns about Ottawa's plan to take the lead on inoculating Indigenous people. "This hurts Manitobans, to put it mildly," he told reporters.

Farking Manitoba rednecks, crying that they wont receive all the vaccines first because they're a bunch of pandemic-denying plague rats dumbfarks.

Boo farking hoo.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite arrangements, I expect Canada to trail US by about 2 months in vaccination.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: How will they manage to reach people who live on the many, many lakes?


Trained beavers.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: How will they manage to reach people who live on the many, many lakes?


Reeeeeeaaaaaaaaaly looooooooooong neeeeeeeeeeeeedles.
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a low blow. They have at least 12, one per province.
 
moeburn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They warm these vaccines up before they give them to you, right?

Cause these veins are already full of ICE
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typoes are the Canadian accent online. :P

/This time I'm not Subby
//We must have gone to high school together
///Troisieme Slache
 
PsychoChimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First trucks rolling in from the south
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Thursday a per-capita distribution plan will disadvantage his hard-hit province. He also raised concerns about Ottawa's plan to take the lead on inoculating Indigenous people. "This hurts Manitobans, to put it mildly," he told reporters.

Farking Manitoba rednecks, crying that they wont receive all the vaccines first because they're a bunch of pandemic-denying plague rats dumbfarks.

Boo farking hoo.


So, it boils down to: 'Those Indians shouldn't have that.'

Same as it ever was.
 
quatchi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: Despite arrangements, I expect Canada to trail US by about 2 months in vaccination.


Probably.

It's an ultra low temp vaccine and people in the north are spread far apart.

Bit of a logistical nightmare.

Most vital question is how soon first line workers can get their vaccines.

Then old folks and essential service folk.

Then everybody else.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm looking forward to this global case study of how vaccine distribution works under single-payer systems of government versus this clown show we have in the U.S.  I would imagine we have a lot to learn.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't trust them crafty Canook bastards! They are right on our border and MOBILIZING THEIR MILITARY - AND WE DON'T HAVE A WALL ALL THE WAY ACROSS UP THERE LIKE WE DO DOWN SOUTH!!!11!!

This is it! JADE BACK BACON 2020!!11!!! Patriots RISE UP! BLAME CANADA! We have to hit them before they hit us!!11!! WE HAVE TO POSTPONE THE INAUGERATION until this crisis is declared officially over.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure beats the alternative "roll up the rim and die" campaign
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SatireWire | Canada Has a Warship? Like for War?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Thursday a per-capita distribution plan will disadvantage his hard-hit province. He also raised concerns about Ottawa's plan to take the lead on inoculating Indigenous people. "This hurts Manitobans, to put it mildly," he told reporters.

Farking Manitoba rednecks, crying that they wont receive all the vaccines first because they're a bunch of pandemic-denying plague rats dumbfarks.

Boo farking hoo.


Meanwhile Alberta is begging Ottawa for field hospitals because they're past capacity.  Typical prairie bullshiat, ignore the experts then whine that no one is helping them.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: UberDave: How will they manage to reach people who live on the many, many lakes?

Special delivery beavers. But am I talking about the airplane or the mammal? Who can say?


You forgot the third option. Warm moist Canadian beavers.... Ok, I'll be in my bunk.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: lolmao500: Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Thursday a per-capita distribution plan will disadvantage his hard-hit province. He also raised concerns about Ottawa's plan to take the lead on inoculating Indigenous people. "This hurts Manitobans, to put it mildly," he told reporters.

Farking Manitoba rednecks, crying that they wont receive all the vaccines first because they're a bunch of pandemic-denying plague rats dumbfarks.

Boo farking hoo.

Meanwhile Alberta is begging Ottawa for field hospitals because they're past capacity.  Typical prairie bullshiat, ignore the experts then whine that no one is helping them.


Alberta isn't past capacity. Early on in the pandemic they figured they were able to handle almost 200 COVID ICU patients. We're just under a hundred right now in the province. But they're really worried about a major spike coming.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SirMadness: lolmao500: Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Thursday a per-capita distribution plan will disadvantage his hard-hit province. He also raised concerns about Ottawa's plan to take the lead on inoculating Indigenous people. "This hurts Manitobans, to put it mildly," he told reporters.

Farking Manitoba rednecks, crying that they wont receive all the vaccines first because they're a bunch of pandemic-denying plague rats dumbfarks.

Boo farking hoo.

So, it boils down to: 'Those Indians shouldn't have that.'

Same as it ever was.


This has nothing to do with First Nations and everything to do with Manitobas complete bungling of the pandemic.  Seven straight months in a state of emergency doesn't happen by accident.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Won't be too tough. There's only one road in Canada after all.

https://fb.watch/296UFYKq2w/
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: lolmao500: Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Thursday a per-capita distribution plan will disadvantage his hard-hit province. He also raised concerns about Ottawa's plan to take the lead on inoculating Indigenous people. "This hurts Manitobans, to put it mildly," he told reporters.

Farking Manitoba rednecks, crying that they wont receive all the vaccines first because they're a bunch of pandemic-denying plague rats dumbfarks.

Boo farking hoo.

Meanwhile Alberta is begging Ottawa for field hospitals because they're past capacity.  Typical prairie bullshiat, ignore the experts then whine that no one is helping them.


Are you talking about the Dakotas? You guys can have both of them.
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: SirMadness: lolmao500: Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Thursday a per-capita distribution plan will disadvantage his hard-hit province. He also raised concerns about Ottawa's plan to take the lead on inoculating Indigenous people. "This hurts Manitobans, to put it mildly," he told reporters.

Farking Manitoba rednecks, crying that they wont receive all the vaccines first because they're a bunch of pandemic-denying plague rats dumbfarks.

Boo farking hoo.

So, it boils down to: 'Those Indians shouldn't have that.'

Same as it ever was.

This has nothing to do with First Nations and everything to do with Manitobas complete bungling of the pandemic.  Seven straight months in a state of emergency doesn't happen by accident.


Okay, boomer settler.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: lolmao500: Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Thursday a per-capita distribution plan will disadvantage his hard-hit province. He also raised concerns about Ottawa's plan to take the lead on inoculating Indigenous people. "This hurts Manitobans, to put it mildly," he told reporters.

Farking Manitoba rednecks, crying that they wont receive all the vaccines first because they're a bunch of pandemic-denying plague rats dumbfarks.

Boo farking hoo.

Meanwhile Alberta is begging Ottawa for field hospitals because they're past capacity.  Typical prairie bullshiat, ignore the experts then whine that no one is helping them.


So identifying that more beds are required and planning to add them is "begging"? I see the fark circle jerk of looking down on the prairies is in top gear.

Funny thing is the two people I know that are most COVID denying/anti vax live in New Brunswick and Toronto respectively. Right down to posting pictures of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms claiming that you can cite that as a reason not to get the vaccine or should not have to wear masks.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I was visiting Vancouver in the mid 00's and the Canadian military had 2 armored cars on display for the public in the downtown.  I think it was before deployment to Afghanistan or maybe for a UN mission.  Anyhow, I overheard someone saying a similar remark as the headline:  "Oh, looks like they rolled out half the army for this."
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Photo of one of the distribution centers.
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Call up the Moose Cavalry!
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Flappyhead: SirMadness: lolmao500: Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Thursday a per-capita distribution plan will disadvantage his hard-hit province. He also raised concerns about Ottawa's plan to take the lead on inoculating Indigenous people. "This hurts Manitobans, to put it mildly," he told reporters.

Farking Manitoba rednecks, crying that they wont receive all the vaccines first because they're a bunch of pandemic-denying plague rats dumbfarks.

Boo farking hoo.

So, it boils down to: 'Those Indians shouldn't have that.'

Same as it ever was.

This has nothing to do with First Nations and everything to do with Manitobas complete bungling of the pandemic.  Seven straight months in a state of emergency doesn't happen by accident.

Okay, boomer settler.


Riel was guilty, get over it.
 
alienated
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Photo of one of the distribution centers.
[gannett-cdn.com image 640x481]


Thats not a Canadian Tire !
 
Greylight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Flappyhead: SirMadness: lolmao500: Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Thursday a per-capita distribution plan will disadvantage his hard-hit province. He also raised concerns about Ottawa's plan to take the lead on inoculating Indigenous people. "This hurts Manitobans, to put it mildly," he told reporters.

Farking Manitoba rednecks, crying that they wont receive all the vaccines first because they're a bunch of pandemic-denying plague rats dumbfarks.

Boo farking hoo.

So, it boils down to: 'Those Indians shouldn't have that.'

Same as it ever was.

This has nothing to do with First Nations and everything to do with Manitobas complete bungling of the pandemic.  Seven straight months in a state of emergency doesn't happen by accident.

Okay, boomer settler.


Pallister is doing the old "most first nations folks in Manitoba live off reserve and they would all flood the northern reserves bringing covid with them!"  He has correctly been lambasted by First Nations leaders for a complete and utter lack of understanding of the situation and not consulting or even listening to First Nation advisors on the topic.  It's simultaneously "won't someone think of the First Nations! combined with Won't someone think of the poor Winnipegers.  Piece of shiat IMHO.

I sure hope when they roll out to front line health workers they also roll out to the contracted cleaning staff that are not on the government payroll.  We always seem to get shafted like with the pandemic danger pay.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: I was visiting Vancouver in the mid 00's and the Canadian military had 2 armored cars on display for the public in the downtown.  I think it was before deployment to Afghanistan or maybe for a UN mission.  Anyhow, I overheard someone saying a similar remark as the headline:  "Oh, looks like they rolled out half the army for this."


Laugh's with a "Scottish" accent.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: lolmao500: Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Thursday a per-capita distribution plan will disadvantage his hard-hit province. He also raised concerns about Ottawa's plan to take the lead on inoculating Indigenous people. "This hurts Manitobans, to put it mildly," he told reporters.

Farking Manitoba rednecks, crying that they wont receive all the vaccines first because they're a bunch of pandemic-denying plague rats dumbfarks.

Boo farking hoo.

Meanwhile Alberta is begging Ottawa for field hospitals because they're past capacity.  Typical prairie bullshiat, ignore the experts then whine that no one is helping them.


But you see, we just had to open up because... Well because fark caring about anything but dollars, no sense.
I swear to god the Cons here have a large interest in coffin sales. Kenny is a farking idiot using talking points that can literally be debunked with a single googling.
 
Greylight
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: Riel was guilty, get over it.


Oh do not go there my friend.  Touchy subject with me.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pitter patter.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe all our soccer moms in their pointlessly-oversized SUVs can help out?
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

quatchi: mrshowrules: Despite arrangements, I expect Canada to trail US by about 2 months in vaccination.

Probably.

It's an ultra low temp vaccine and people in the north are spread far apart.

Bit of a logistical nightmare.

Most vital question is how soon first line workers can get their vaccines.

Then old folks and essential service folk.

Then everybody else.


we got the whole ultra low temperature thing covered, buddy.
 
quatchi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Don't trust them crafty Canook bastards! They are right on our border and MOBILIZING THEIR MILITARY - AND WE DON'T HAVE A WALL ALL THE WAY ACROSS UP THERE LIKE WE DO DOWN SOUTH!!!11!!

This is it! JADE BACK BACON 2020!!11!!! Patriots RISE UP! BLAME CANADA! We have to hit them before they hit us!!11!! WE HAVE TO POSTPONE THE INAUGERATION until this crisis is declared officially over.


+1 funny. ^_^

Lost it at "Jade Back Bacon 2020"
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LewDux: SatireWire | Canada Has a Warship? Like for War?


Would you believe... two boy scouts with BB guns and a toothless old dog?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

phrawgh: SirEattonHogg: I was visiting Vancouver in the mid 00's and the Canadian military had 2 armored cars on display for the public in the downtown.  I think it was before deployment to Afghanistan or maybe for a UN mission.  Anyhow, I overheard someone saying a similar remark as the headline:  "Oh, looks like they rolled out half the army for this."

Laugh's with a "Scottish" accent.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 697x766]


he looks a lot like scotty, from star trek
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Flappyhead: lolmao500: Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Thursday a per-capita distribution plan will disadvantage his hard-hit province. He also raised concerns about Ottawa's plan to take the lead on inoculating Indigenous people. "This hurts Manitobans, to put it mildly," he told reporters.

Farking Manitoba rednecks, crying that they wont receive all the vaccines first because they're a bunch of pandemic-denying plague rats dumbfarks.

Boo farking hoo.

Meanwhile Alberta is begging Ottawa for field hospitals because they're past capacity.  Typical prairie bullshiat, ignore the experts then whine that no one is helping them.

So identifying that more beds are required and planning to add them is "begging"? I see the fark circle jerk of looking down on the prairies is in top gear.

Funny thing is the two people I know that are most COVID denying/anti vax live in New Brunswick and Toronto respectively. Right down to posting pictures of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms claiming that you can cite that as a reason not to get the vaccine or should not have to wear masks.


None of which changes the fact that Kenney farked up the response ten ways from Sunday right from the start.  Hell, he was trying to gut healthcare funding as the pandemic was starting. You don't like getting mocked?  Stop electing morons.  Even my crack dealing Premier has done a better job.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

phrawgh: SirEattonHogg: I was visiting Vancouver in the mid 00's and the Canadian military had 2 armored cars on display for the public in the downtown.  I think it was before deployment to Afghanistan or maybe for a UN mission.  Anyhow, I overheard someone saying a similar remark as the headline:  "Oh, looks like they rolled out half the army for this."

Laugh's with a "Scottish" accent.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 697x766]


He looks handy with a warp drive system.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: phrawgh: SirEattonHogg: I was visiting Vancouver in the mid 00's and the Canadian military had 2 armored cars on display for the public in the downtown.  I think it was before deployment to Afghanistan or maybe for a UN mission.  Anyhow, I overheard someone saying a similar remark as the headline:  "Oh, looks like they rolled out half the army for this."

Laugh's with a "Scottish" accent.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 697x766]

he looks a lot like scotty, from star trek


Huh? Weird.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Maybe all our soccer moms in their pointlessly-oversized SUVs can help out?


Once the lakes freeze up they can drive straight to the remote communities.  Make some actual use of that four wheel drive.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've got your vaccination right here baby!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: Representative of the unwashed masses: Flappyhead: lolmao500: Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Thursday a per-capita distribution plan will disadvantage his hard-hit province. He also raised concerns about Ottawa's plan to take the lead on inoculating Indigenous people. "This hurts Manitobans, to put it mildly," he told reporters.

Farking Manitoba rednecks, crying that they wont receive all the vaccines first because they're a bunch of pandemic-denying plague rats dumbfarks.

Boo farking hoo.

Meanwhile Alberta is begging Ottawa for field hospitals because they're past capacity.  Typical prairie bullshiat, ignore the experts then whine that no one is helping them.

So identifying that more beds are required and planning to add them is "begging"? I see the fark circle jerk of looking down on the prairies is in top gear.

Funny thing is the two people I know that are most COVID denying/anti vax live in New Brunswick and Toronto respectively. Right down to posting pictures of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms claiming that you can cite that as a reason not to get the vaccine or should not have to wear masks.

None of which changes the fact that Kenney farked up the response ten ways from Sunday right from the start.  Hell, he was trying to gut healthcare funding as the pandemic was starting. You don't like getting mocked?  Stop electing morons.  Even my crack dealing Premier has done a better job.


Kenney went on tv and said that the Supereme Court's decisions regard pipelines were no longer binding, because Albertans want jobs. And he declared that the pipeline projects that had been paused for appeals would begin again. Alberta would build pipelines to the USA.

The next day, the USA stole our PPE from the airstrips in China.

Kenney gave Donald Trump everything he wanted, right on time to allow Trump to steal our PPE with no consequences to trade and oil supply. Kenney needs to go to prison.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: I'm looking forward to this global case study of how vaccine distribution works under single-payer systems of government versus this clown show we have in the U.S.  I would imagine we have a lot to learn.


If the US military gets involved in distribution it will be a good thing.  Nobody can move tons of shiat as quickly and efficiently as the US military.  The military is the whole reason we have a good interstate highway system.

Hell, they've probably had a plan for such a thing for decades.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gergesa: I've got your vaccination right here baby!

[i.imgur.com image 401x301]


Well he does have long distance delivery.
 
