(ABC7 Los Angeles)   CA Governor Newsom (F-renchlaundry) declares: Shut down (almost) everything   (abc7.com) divider line
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hes playing a nazi, in the name of science.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This has got to be one hell of a restaurant
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My wife works for a regional hospital chain - ICU beds are nearly at capacity and 13% of Covid patients are presently on ventilators. It's bad and going to get worse.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Hes playing a nazi, in the name of science.


Spoken like a true plague spreader.
 
powhound
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thread put on a ventilator in the boobies
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Stay safe everyone. While leaders stumble and ignore us, we must persevere.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Remember, this is the same guy who slept with the wife of his campaign manager.

https://www.latimes.com/politics/la-p​o​l-ca-governors-race-gavin-newsom-affai​r-20180207-story.html
 
ng2810
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gar1013: Remember, this is the same guy who slept with the wife of his campaign manager.

https://www.latimes.com/politics/la-po​l-ca-governors-race-gavin-newsom-affai​r-20180207-story.html


That bit of into was pushed out of my brain four years ago. Thanks for the reminder.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For the life of me I can't figure out why outdoor dining is even allowed anywhere. If you're outside and someone lights a cigarette six feet away from you you sure as hell are breathing in smoke, the same things go for the virus. Just being outside doesn't make you safe.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

powhound: Thread put on a ventilator in the boobies


I don't think moothemagiccow's comment was THAT incendiary...

*counts posts

*sees there's twice as many comments

Ohhhh
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gar1013: Remember, this is the same guy who slept with the wife of his campaign manager.

https://www.latimes.com/politics/la-po​l-ca-governors-race-gavin-newsom-affai​r-20180207-story.html


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well he's sure to get a table for a large party of friends and staffers at any restaurant now.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

red230: For the life of me I can't figure out why outdoor dining is even allowed anywhere. If you're outside and someone lights a cigarette six feet away from you you sure as hell are breathing in smoke, the same things go for the virus. Just being outside doesn't make you safe.


But experts said it was safe.  Why wont you listen to experts?
 
ng2810
‘’ 1 minute ago  

red230: For the life of me I can't figure out why outdoor dining is even allowed anywhere. If you're outside and someone lights a cigarette six feet away from you you sure as hell are breathing in smoke, the same things go for the virus. Just being outside doesn't make you safe.


THIS

Not to mention the times I went out walking in Downtown districts there was no way in hell anyone was 6 ft away from each other. Orange County was the worst: It was like the pandemic didn't exist. Everywhere was crowded, no one was wearing a mask. Scary.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I think it would behoove all of us to understand that these orders aren't personal. So stop taking them that way. These are for not only your own good, but the good of your fellow Californians. This sucks for everyone, so don't go all Karen thinking you're the only one inconvenienced by these rules. We just have to hang on a little while longer.
 
