See where in line you'll be when the vaccine is released.
95
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm #126,000,001, behind first responders, the elderly, and all the essential workers who aren't in Alaska.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
23000001. Suck it healthy people!
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The essential worker thing needs to be more specific.  My company thinks I am essential.  We have letters from energy company that blanketed *all* their vendors with letters saying they were "essential" but I am sure as shiat *not* essential and regardless, my job can easily and completely be done at home.

So, on one hand, being forced to come in every day adds me to the spreader pool and I would need to get the vaccine early.  But on the other hand, getting the vaccine early may take it away from someone who needs it.  I am not technically essential, so I can clearly not choose the wine in front of you.  But you must have known I was not a great fool, you would have counted on it, so I can clearly not choose the wine in front of me.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: The essential worker thing needs to be more specific.  My company thinks I am essential.  We have letters from energy company that blanketed *all* their vendors with letters saying they were "essential" but I am sure as shiat *not* essential and regardless, my job can easily and completely be done at home.

So, on one hand, being forced to come in every day adds me to the spreader pool and I would need to get the vaccine early.  But on the other hand, getting the vaccine early may take it away from someone who needs it.  I am not technically essential, so I can clearly not choose the wine in front of you.  But you must have known I was not a great fool, you would have counted on it, so I can clearly not choose the wine in front of me.


I also have a letter stating I'm an essential worker because some of our facilities produce chemicals used in health care. We aren't one of those facilities, but I still have to go in and be potentially exposed.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last in line oh goody.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: 23000001. Suck it healthy people!


*waves from six feet away*
 
rolladuck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Last in line oh goody.


I've got you farkied as COVID patient, and I'm seriously wondering how the fact you've had the disease, and knowing that it can infect and kill its previous patients, doesn't bump you up a few slots.
But I'm also paywalled, so I can't see the list.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
23M are ahead of me.  Fair enough.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ditto.
 
rbuzby
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
White Male here, GTFO of my way!

I am going to push to the front of the line like dotard shoving some nobody president of some other country to be in front of a photo.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And now we'll know, for the first time, whether we're evil or divine.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dio - The Last In Line (Official Music Video)
Youtube 360xvnsduDg
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So I get to jump the line because I'm fat?  That doesn't seem quite right.

/ mental note: *don't lose weight soon*
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I tried checking but Edison County isn't an option. :-/
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My friend Jenny checked her number and she is #8675309.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
NY Times? I thought it'd be a link to my bank account sign-in.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: 23000001. Suck it healthy people!


Wait, that's my spot too!  Get the fark out of my way, I'm going first!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Based on your risk profile, we believe you're in line behind 268.7 million people across the United States.

We think you're behind 805,900 others who are at higher risk in your state.
And in (County), you're behind 466,700 others.

If the line was represented by about 100 people, this is where you'd be standing: (13 from the end)

Guess I'll just stay in tonight.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So, more fear porn from the NYT. Sounds about right.

"Nothing wrong with prioritization, but THIS IS HOW YOU GET SCREWED"

/evergreen
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
268 million ahead of me.

Although I do wonder if my occasional high blood pressure and occasional heart palpitations are something associated with heart disease.  So if I assume there is something significantly wrong with me, that bumps me up to just 23 million ahead of me instead.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
268,000,001.... 52, healthy, don't work in health care, and not a rich dickcheese.

Maine is getting a shipment of only 12,000 doses next month I believe, and a friend of mine who actually works in health care managing a geriatrics center at a major hospital is not likely to get any until like April.

So basically I should see one when I'm about ready to retire.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Based on your risk profile, we believe you're in line behind 268.7 million people across the United States.

We think you're behind 805,900 others who are at higher risk in your state.
And in (County), you're behind 466,700 others.

If the line was represented by about 100 people, this is where you'd be standing: (13 from the end)

Guess I'll just stay in tonight.


Young age, no complications, none of the above employment?  That seems to be th3 go-to result.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Essential, but not valuable. Whatevs, I'm Generation X and totally used to not mattering.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: 23000001. Suck it healthy people!


Save me a spot.  I'm right there, too.  Finally, my cystic fibrosis pays off.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
*cough*cough*

Where did everybody go?

Oh, look. I'm next.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Around half of the country gets it before I do. On the one hand, it'll probably be ~May. OTOH, if there are people with neurological issues from the first iteration of the vaccine, I'll be spared that. On the 3rd hand, I haven't seen my son since last Christmas.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I am willing to be last in line. Not that I have anything against vaccines - they are a miracle - but I've told my boss I am going to work from home until I am vaccinated and I don't want to go back to my horrible office.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jvl: So I get to jump the line because I'm fat?  That doesn't seem quite right.

/ mental note: *don't lose weight soon*


I didn't see anywhere where it asked me if I was fat.  But if that does help, then I better get my ass to the store before my county shuts things down more in the next couple of days, and load up on ice cream, Cheetos, and beer so that I can bulk up over the next few weeks and jump the line!
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Based on your risk profile, we believe you're in line behind 268.7 million people across the United States.

Okay. I'll just keep working from home.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I feel sort of bad about my results.

My company makes equipment that processes mail, so we have been declared an essential business and I am an essential worker. This means I do need to go in to the office for several hours a week. That puts me near the front of the line.

But I work in a spread out manufacturing area with masks and good ventilation. Sometime I even work in a walled office. I am not nearly at risk as doctors, nurses, grocery clerks etc.  If I sign up as essential I would feel a little guilty. At the same time I am being forced in to the office as an essential business.

Even if I don't claim essential worker I am not too screwed being an old fat bastard.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jvl: So I get to jump the line because I'm fat?  That doesn't seem quite right.

/ mental note: *don't lose weight soon*


Hey, if we get shoved into the corridor to die first, then it only makes sense we get the vaccine first.

//I mean you, not me. My mirror tells me I look FABULOUS!
//My scale, however, might tell a different tale
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Based on your risk profile, we believe you're in line behind 268.7 million people across the United States.
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This kind of triage will be a dry run for when climate change catches up to us.  Entropy doesn't care about the right to keep one's mouth uncovered.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
269,000,000th

Suck it haters.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

rolladuck: lolmao500: Last in line oh goody.

I've got you farkied as COVID patient, and I'm seriously wondering how the fact you've had the disease, and knowing that it can infect and kill its previous patients, doesn't bump you up a few slots.
But I'm also paywalled, so I can't see the list.


https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/your-health/reinfection.html

Do you not know how vaccines work?   It's just a safer way of being exposed to what he's already been exposed to.   Even the RNA vaccine model.

https://www.mayoclinic.org/tests-proc​e​dures/convalescent-plasma-therapy/abou​t/pac-20486440
 
Slypork
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

rbuzby: White Male here, GTFO of my way!

I am going to push to the front of the line like dotard shoving some nobody president of some other country to be in front of a photo.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I work in retail pharmacy, so am I essential, or a health care worker? That greeeaaaaaatly changes where I am in line. The state board of pharmacy may be changing guidelines so I'll be able to give shots next year, so I should probably be fairly ahead in line.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Why would young adults and children get it before people in their 50's and 60's who are at a much higher risk of death? F*ck the kids. Not literally, but you know what I mean. It barely effects children and young adults.
 
Gramma
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: 23000001. Suck it healthy people!


Looks like we will be next to each other in line.
Say 'hello'.  I'm a short fat old lady. You can't miss me.
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dead last.
Fine, see if I care.
I'll take my ball and go home.
 
ifky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
By the time I get there they will sold out and I'll have to get a vaccine from a scalper.
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If they go by last name, alphabetically, I'm screwed.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm first in line because I'm a fat, diabetic, angina and sleep apnea sufferer who is incarcerated. Screw you if you take care of yourself and stay out of prison.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jvl: So I get to jump the line because I'm fat?  That doesn't seem quite right.

/ mental note: *don't lose weight soon*


You are required to jump while in line because you are fat and need the exercise
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Based on your risk profile, we believe you're in line behind 268.7 million people across the United States.

FFFFFFUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
F*ckin fatties. Hoovering up all the Ho-Ho's, Moon Pies and vaccine. I would like to point out a fat person held up the Biden transition there at the GAO.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Based on your risk profile, we believe you're in line behind 268.7 million people across the United States.

And that's why I'm not concerned about the safety of the Covid vaccine, even if half the people in front of me get it that give me plenty of time to see if any currently unknown symptoms start showing up.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: If they go by last name, alphabetically, I'm screwed.


Not if they go by first names, Azwepay.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Talked to my doctor today (not taking the advice of some NTY opinion piece)- he said in no uncertain way that I'll be able to get it by this time next year.

I'm hoping to move that up to October
 
