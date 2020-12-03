 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Proud Boys:"Blue lives matter." Police:"We are closing this bar because of Covid-19 restrictions." Proud Boys:"I FARKING KILL YOU"   (dailydot.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Who knew proud boys were terrorists?

Hmmm everybody with a lick of sense?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You know... we have lots of specially trained forces backed with air support to take out terrorist groups.

I'm just sayin'.

Not that you'd need much for these f*cking weak sacks of sh*t.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Where's police brutality when you actually need it?

/They should still get due process, but they are domestic terrorists.  We're shutting down Gitmo for the current residents, why let all that infrastructure go to waste?
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hypocrisy is thy name
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Remember when "blocking the street" meant that you should get mowed down with a car?   Pepperidge Farm remembers.
 
rolladuck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Need a nice photo of Meal Team Six for "The moment you realize 'Law & Order' includes you, too".
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We didn't mean "Law and Order" for us. Only for those people.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Authoritarian cheerleaders love, love, love it when their troops are beating their perceived enemies. When those troops turn on the cheerleaders for committing the very same acts of rebellion? Oooooh, they're all "B-B-BUT YYYYYYY THO?!"

And the sad part is that we're now stuck politically rescuing the Proud Boys from their own troops...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
ACAB, defund the police!
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
F*ckin' Staten Island again.

Fark it, give it to New Jersey. They can save money on tolls coming back from the Jersey Shore.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You know what to go boys...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Own the libs!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Do*.... dammit.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's good to see white supremacists fighting amongst themselves...
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: You know... we have lots of specially trained forces backed with air support to take out terrorist groups.

I'm just sayin'.

Not that you'd need much for these f*cking weak sacks of sh*t.


Deploy the drones with meat-seeking missiles!
 
