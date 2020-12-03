 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Swedish man that could barely speak and had no teeth was locked in a Stockholm apartment for 28 years by his mother. Man reportedly also wore a funny hat, had a mustache, and routinely threw cooking utensils   (yahoo.com) divider line
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bork Bork Bork.
Lol on the reference , bummer for the victim
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she use the genital cuff on him?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sleeping Beauty?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yikes. Reminds me of the Josef Fritzl case.
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
the kid-man had to be developmentally disabled...there's much more to this story
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"She explained to SVT that the family was "dysfunctional," and the mother had become "overprotective" of her son"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
" man in a Stockholm flat covered in "urine, dirt, and dust," "

What's his fark handle?
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Update: mom is no longer a suspect

https://www.thelocal.se/20201203/moth​e​r-no-longer-suspected-of-holding-son-c​aptive-in-sweden
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: the kid-man had to be developmentally disabled...there's much more to this story


No shiat...
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He may have some type of syndrome.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Update: mom is no longer a suspect

https://www.thelocal.se/20201203/mothe​r-no-longer-suspected-of-holding-son-c​aptive-in-sweden


Well that was informative...
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Guess it's not just a French thing https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blanche​_​Monnier
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Must be prety hard eatin' corn on teh cob.
 
