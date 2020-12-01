 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Smoking hot mum declared not guilty of knowingly having sex with 14-year-old boy, who gave the impression he was at least 16. She then posted a picture of herself celebrating outside court   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
40
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

1237 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2020 at 4:13 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*whistle*

We have a flag on the headline.
Illegal use of "smoking hot."

15 yards and loss of green.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you everyone that stood behind me

Isn't that what got you arrested in the first place??????
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as you don't ask and they don't tell I guess it's cool then?  That explains all the diddlers who never get arrested in England.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She actually is pretty hot.

Even with the Instagram filters you can tell she is pretty.

And it's okay because she thought he was 16?

As a rule, one should never really fark someone half their age, IMO.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: *whistle*

We have a flag on the headline.
Illegal use of "smoking hot."

15 yards and loss of green.


British hot.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anal?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice.jpg
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Anal?


No, I am not a lawyer.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on this, I have to guess statutory rape isn't a strict liability crime in the UK like it is in the US (or at least in many states, I'm not a lawyer).

This part, I don't get:
Christopher Smyth, prosecuting, told the jury that 'during the hearing many issues were raised about the victim's Facebook profile which needed investigating.'
He showed a screen shot image giving the alleged victim's profile and his date of birth as 2000 - making him appear much older than his chronological age.

Unless she looked at his Facebook profile beforehand, why would this matter?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Blank Check - Fountain Scene
Youtube Qo-2JXfPuGc
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Instagram filter much?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I know better, but...

click.

Huh. I was expecting a sow. not a Mary Kay LaTourneau clone.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: *whistle*

We have a flag on the headline.
Illegal use of "smoking hot."

15 yards and loss of green.


Sorry . British rules. She's a British 9 by their rules. All her teeth, nice body, nice face.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Blank Check on Disney+
//imagine if this was a 40 years old man kissing a 10 years old girl
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lolmao500: imagine if this was a 40 years old man kissing a 10 years old girl


Is that the age difference between Donald & Ivanka?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sithon: demaL-demaL-yeH: *whistle*

We have a flag on the headline.
Illegal use of "smoking hot."

15 yards and loss of green.

Sorry . British rules. She's a British 9 by their rules. All her teeth, nice body, nice face.


REPEAT PENALTY- FREE GUINESS TOWEL THROWN ON THE COMMENT:  Continuing Improper Usage On Fark Of The Term "Smoking Hot"  Loss of 20 Makers Mark Shots.

/Don't make me explain
//Not enough stones
///Way more than a three
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All of you complaining about her looks have either farked worse or never farked at all.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x617]

Instagram filter much?


Lizard people, amirite?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"She's ugly"
"No shes not"
"She's Instagram hot"
"Shes British hot"

-its the Daily News, she isn't real-
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bad with numbers. Check
Can't spell. Check
British hot. Check
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
32?  When you're 14, I would think that's cryptkeeper territory.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Any 14 year-old would be hitting that so hard that anyone able to pull them out would be declared the King of England.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hotter with the mask on.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x617]

Instagram filter much?


Magic marker eyebrows.  Cool.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: I have to guess statutory rape isn't a strict liability crime in the UK like it is in the US


It went to a jury. It's up to them, and they could have tossed aside any strict liability with jury nullification.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Props to subby to bringing back the "smokin hot" headline. However when you used mum instead of mom i knew you meant British hot and didn't click. Good work though.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 220x333]


Man, that was one of my favorite movies as a young teen.
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Smokin hot subby?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: lolmao500: imagine if this was a 40 years old man kissing a 10 years old girl

Is that the age difference between Donald & Ivanka?


Well, most of her parts are much younger
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In the USA states differ on whether accidentally having sex with a 14 or 15 year old is a crime. "She looked older" or a convincing fake ID can get you off in a few states. Usually there's a backup law imposing strict liability if she's under 12 or 14.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I would. I definitely would. But I'm not 14, so I guess I'm not her type.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is the "smoking hot" mom that broad that's buried beneath all those layers of face plaster?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ZAZ: In the USA states differ on whether accidentally having sex with a 14 or 15 year old is a crime. "She looked older" or a convincing fake ID can get you off in a few states. Usually there's a backup law imposing strict liability if she's under 12 or 14.


Phrasing
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: She actually is pretty hot.


How can you tell?  She's under a foot of foundation
 
Snort
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: She actually is pretty hot.

Even with the Instagram filters you can tell she is pretty.

And it's okay because she thought he was 16?

As a rule, one should never really fark someone half their age, IMO.


The problem is she doesn't think she is and seeks external validation.  Like 16 year olds wanting to have sex with her.
 
Callous
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why shouldn't she celebrate?  She just dodged a prison term.

That's not to say that I think she should have gotten away with.  But shiat, I'll bet you're pretty damn excited when you no longer have that hanging over your head.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: She actually is pretty hot.

Even with the Instagram filters you can tell she is pretty.

And it's okay because she thought he was 16?

As a rule, one should never really fark someone half their age, IMO.


Some years ago, I read that the "rule of thumb" was 1/2 + 7 for the minimum age. So, 100 year old men shouldn't pursue women younger than 57. A 31 year old shouldn't pursue someone younger than 22.  (If fractional ages are involved, they're too young.)
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.