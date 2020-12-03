 Skip to content
(Wave3 Louisville)   Leader of NFAC finds out the the FBI are NFA either   (wave3.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Crime, North Carolina, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States, additional charge of assault, former LMPD spokeswoman, Criminal law, chief Jesse Halladay  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 462x307]


And we're done here.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm sure they have a number of investigations running for all of the Covid/Mask protests from this spring as well?
Probably haven't made any arrests because there's so many suspects to document and charge.
Right?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Monty_Zoncolan: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 462x307]

And we're done here.


Yep. The choice of which militia nut job to prosecute is obvious.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I can't click the link, did they get a terrorist or is it a white guy?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTFA :
"John Fitzgerald Johnson, or "Grandmaster Jay," was..."

albundy.netView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A black guy? Great police work, Lou.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: FTFA :
"John Fitzgerald Johnson, or "Grandmaster Jay," was..."

[albundy.net image 499x376]


..but you don't have to call me Johnson.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Whataboutism for the win!  Arrest all violent nutjobs, no matter where they lie on the political spectrum.
 
Korzine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: AdmirableSnackbar: Monty_Zoncolan: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 462x307]

And we're done here.

Yep. The choice of which militia nut job to prosecute is obvious.


The Bundy bunch should have done a lot of jail time. You can thank flagrant prosecutorial misconduct for them being free.

Also, if this is the guy who did the video claiming hundreds of deaths at military boot camps from the bolt closing on an AR-15. He's a complete clown.
 
Explodo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Everyone knew this was coming.  Everyone knew that an armed black protest group would not be allowed, in spite of white ones being allowed.

It's farking sickening.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 462x307]


this x1,000,000
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zimbomba67: Whataboutism for the win!  Arrest all violent nutjobs, no matter where they lie on the political spectrum.


When white ones get arrested, charged, and go to prison, then we can talk about fairness and justice when discussing "Law and Order".

aka

Its Ok If You Are White!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That entire article was a carefully constructed narrative against Johnson

Through a series of open records requests, some which took months to receive, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters learned Johnson ...

Really? What compelled you to do a open records request months before a charge was made?
 
