(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   What is it and where did it come from? Mystery object with "NASA" painted on it washes ashore   (local21news.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask her, she'll know.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Andromeda strain anyone? Bueller? Bueller?
 
Hendawg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Christa McAuliffe's toilet?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
www2.bfi.org.ukView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's a tank that someone painted 'NASA' on.

Mystery solved.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Hendawg: Christa McAuliffe's toilet?


Too soon.
 
balko
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Sgt. Expendable [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The article even says somebody painted NASA on it after it had washed ashore.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I Dream of Jeannie (Intro) S2 (1966)
Youtube y7K-lk6MnEE
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, it's not NASA's logo, which they're understandably proud of.  So, it's just someone using a spray paint template.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wax_on: That's a tank that someone painted 'NASA' on.

Mystery solved.


Faaaaaaaaake. You can see the crappy stencil in the first 'A'. Someone is AW-ing. Also what piece of equipment would have a white spray painted NASA and no USA flag or other markings on it?

/nerd session over
//stupid AWs
///meh
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's sitting upside down.  If they flipped it over, it would immediately be obvious that it's a VSVN.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's a cylinder.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: Well, it's not NASA's logo, which they're understandably proud of.  So, it's just someone using a spray paint template.


It was also painted after it washed ashore.

Subby didn't read the whole article.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Get your stinkin' paws off me, you damn dirty ape!"


/Seemed appropriate, somehow.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looks like a fertilizer tank.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [www2.bfi.org.uk image 850x637]


You Maniacs! You blew it up! Ah, damn you! God damn you all to Hell!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Looks like the sort of inground septic tank people install in places where the are not allowed to let the septic tanks drain into the soil and have to have them pumped instead. Maybe it was a prop for a gag on the old Red Green show?
 
SpaceBison
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And what about this space capsule sitting on the side of the road in Oklahoma?
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have a lot of wooden pallets that have "NASA" on them, but they don't come from the national aeronautics and space administration.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpaceBison: And what about this space capsule sitting on the side of the road in Oklahoma?
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 800x653]


PAIGE NO
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Looks like a fertilizer tank.


Or a septic tank.
 
AirGee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Riche: "Get your stinkin' paws off me, you damn dirty ape!"


/Seemed appropriate, somehow.


He can talk?
 
Whale Biologist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
burninbeaver
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpaceBison: And what about this space capsule sitting on the side of the road in Oklahoma?
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 800x653]


Looks like one of my first ships in Kerbal Space Program.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That thar is a ~2500 gallon potable water storage tank. Probably Norwesco.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/It's a poop tank.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's obviously  what the monoliths were delivered in.  Aliens don't care about the environment.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

snowjack: That thar is a ~2500 gallon potable water storage tank. Probably Norwesco.


Came here to say this. Figured it out within seconds of zooming in on one of the photos. Has no one in Warwick ever seen a water storage tank before?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpaceBison: And what about this space capsule sitting on the side of the road in Oklahoma?
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 800x653]


That's one fancy streetlight!
 
Salmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Lsherm: Looks like a fertilizer tank.

Or a septic tank.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Somebody was too cheap to dispose of their septic tank, so they painted "NASA" on it and dumped it.
 
UTEP_Farker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A NASA artifact with just "NASA" painted on it and nothing else reminds me of their boilerplate models, this one is at the space museum in Alamogordo, NM. So you could find a NASA artifact like that... but that thing washed up on the beach isn't it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [www2.bfi.org.uk image 850x637]


Close.
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size


/someone get Victor Newman
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's been altered. It originally said IASA. It fell off John Crichton's pod when it fell through that wormhole.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"The people walking by this saw NASA and immediately thought aliens..."

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size



I'm starting to believe my above average intelligence is more of a curse than a blessing.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The 'Ninja Asshole Seagull Alliance' is obviously getting rather technically advanced. Not a good sign
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/3d9daeec​-​0963-44dc-91ae-f48153132889
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I bet it's one of those oil bladders made by Kramerica Industries.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpaceBison: And what about this space capsule sitting on the side of the road in Oklahoma?
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 800x653]


Wow! That thing looks shiny, especially considering it has been laying in a muddy ditch for 61 years. I wonder if somebody has been polishing it.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Has no one in Warwick ever seen a water storage tank before?


Well so what if they haven't? Huh? Huh, big shot? What is no one in Warwick ever has? Maybe they don't have the leisure time to go around ogling water storage tanks after they come home from their hardworking Warwick jobs and spend time with their Warwick families. Maybe the fine people of Warwick make-do with buckets that fit their modest middle class Warwick budgets. Ever think of that, Mr. Water Storage Fancypants?
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meh. It has the letters NASA, not the NASA Logo, on it. Even if it were the NASA, they also do a lot of earth bound science experiments so it's not necessarily space related.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: blodyholy: Has no one in Warwick ever seen a water storage tank before?

Well so what if they haven't? Huh? Huh, big shot? What is no one in Warwick ever has? Maybe they don't have the leisure time to go around ogling water storage tanks after they come home from their hardworking Warwick jobs and spend time with their Warwick families. Maybe the fine people of Warwick make-do with buckets that fit their modest middle class Warwick budgets. Ever think of that, Mr. Water Storage Fancypants?


I'm sorry sir, please don't hurt me! Here's my wallet!
 
db2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hang on, which Christopher Nolan movie are we in right now?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Riche: "The people walking by this saw NASA and immediately thought aliens..."

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'm starting to believe my above average intelligence is more of a curse than a blessing.


Um. Where was that quote from?  Here's the only thing I saw in TFA:

"Aime Bureau lives across the street and said storm debris is nothing new. She's seen cars, boats, even furniture wash ashore. This time, she said jokingly, "We think it's a space alien.""

Watched TFA's video, same lady immediately says she's joking. Vid was mostly about environmental issues.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Peter Weyland: Well, it's not NASA's logo, which they're understandably proud of.  So, it's just someone using a spray paint template.

It was also painted after it washed ashore.

Subby didn't read the whole article.


Article? We're supposed to read articles?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's a smegging garbage pod.
 
