 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   The first 'Christmas Star' in nearly 800 years will soon be visible   (local21news.com) divider line
44
    More: News, Christmas Star, Christmas  
•       •       •

1599 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2020 at 4:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hopefully it's not like this one.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it brown?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOLY SHIAT!  JESUS IS BACK AND HE LOOKS PISSED!

/Now offering online confessional services for $50 per sin.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you got your freak on when the whole COVID quarantine thing was going on, there's a chance you too might have a Christ-child in the coming weeks.

/offer not valid in West Virginia
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They talk about this Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn on the winter solstice of Dec. 21st like it's a sign of hope and peace.  Just remember, 2020 isn't over people. For all we know this will open a portal to the demon world of Randy Quaid.

Also, I don't understand why the alignment of two planets would make the combo appear much brighter as implied. Some kind of lensing effect?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am an idiot. Can someone explain to this idiot why if it happens every 20 years it hasn't been seen for 800 years?
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus is coming

Look busy
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: I am an idiot. Can someone explain to this idiot why if it happens every 20 years it hasn't been seen for 800 years?


It's been cloudy.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sott.netView Full Size


Yo! More like this, amirite?
 
MelGoesOnTour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool! I'm surprising Mrs. Mel' with a 10" Dobsonian telescope for Christmas so good timing!  :)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: I am an idiot. Can someone explain to this idiot why if it happens every 20 years it hasn't been seen for 800 years?


It actually happens every day. Saturn and Jupiter are always lined up, you just have to be on that line to see it.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: I am an idiot. Can someone explain to this idiot why if it happens every 20 years it hasn't been seen for 800 years?


Maybe just not seen at Christmas in the last 800 years?
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rapture is coming. Christians, now is the time to send me you money and anything of value.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Hopefully it's not like this one.


________


...in the days before the disaster.


Dis-aster = bad star
 
MelGoesOnTour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vitamin_R: Karma Chameleon: I am an idiot. Can someone explain to this idiot why if it happens every 20 years it hasn't been seen for 800 years?

Maybe just not seen at Christmas in the last 800 years?


That's my take on it. Also, maybe this is the closest conjunction in a while?
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: I am an idiot. Can someone explain to this idiot why if it happens every 20 years it hasn't been seen for 800 years?


I believe this is the most direct conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in 800 years. Usually when planets have a 'conjunction' there's a little gap between the two, but this time they will occupy the same spot in the sky and will appear to be one point.

NeoCortex42: It's been cloudy.


that too.
 
BerekHalfhand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The difference between the 20 and 800 years is probably due to the relative inclinations of Jupiter's and Saturn's orbits.   Even if Saturn is exactly at the same right ascension (or Earth-centered "azimuth") as Jupiter, it may be significantly above or below.  Only every 800 years are they also at a the reasonably same "altitude".
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This explains the monoliths.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Retailers are already reporting shortages of myrrh.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: They talk about this Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn on the winter solstice of Dec. 21st like it's a sign of hope and peace.  Just remember, 2020 isn't over people. For all we know this will open a portal to the demon world of Randy Quaid.

Also, I don't understand why the alignment of two planets would make the combo appear much brighter as implied. Some kind of lensing effect?


i've been playing Doom Eternal, I'm ready for anything.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Modern humans: "Well, that probably explains why our many of our ancestors thought there was an omen from God around this time of year.

Evangelical humans: "This proves Donald Trump is a messnger of God."

Me: "This proves my MILF fantasies about The Good Witch are going to come true if I wish hard enough on December 21st, 45 minutes after sunset."
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewsclues: berylman: They talk about this Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn on the winter solstice of Dec. 21st like it's a sign of hope and peace.  Just remember, 2020 isn't over people. For all we know this will open a portal to the demon world of Randy Quaid.

Also, I don't understand why the alignment of two planets would make the combo appear much brighter as implied. Some kind of lensing effect?

i've been playing Doom Eternal, I'm ready for anything.


That game is like Dark Souls with guns.
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: toraque: Hopefully it's not like this one.

________


...in the days before the disaster.


Dis-aster = bad star


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 317x326]


That's not his knee
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the best we could do folks is find some image from 2012 that we published in 2016.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was one of the worst written and/or edited articles I've ever read.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, if Jesus came back, that would really clear up a lot of things.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: toraque: Hopefully it's not like this one.

________


...in the days before the disaster.


Dis-aster = bad star


Cool!

And you can't tell me that this hasn't all been mapped out by [insert lunatic fringe group here] and they are planning to use this occasion to [ insert lunatic fringe group largest scare tactic here] .

It's absolutely why we have religion.  They're not gonna pass up a payday!
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: I am an idiot. Can someone explain to this idiot why if it happens every 20 years it hasn't been seen for 800 years?

"Alignments between these two planets are rather rare, occurring once every 20 years or so, but this conjunction is exceptionally rare because of how close the planets will appear to be to one another," said Patrick Hartigan, an astronomer

 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

chitownmike: gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 317x326]

That's not his knee


He truly is the King of kings.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Cool! I'm surprising Mrs. Mel' with a 10" Dobsonian telescope for Christmas so good timing!  :)


Good timing?  I hope you get lucky like it's 1220 Baby!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Destructor: This explains the monoliths.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Modern humans: "Well, that probably explains why our many of our ancestors thought there was an omen from God around this time of year.

Evangelical humans: "This proves Donald Trump is a messnger of God."

Me: "This proves my MILF fantasies about The Good Witch are going to come true if I wish hard enough on December 21st, 45 minutes after sunset."


Mr Crabtree! Superintendent Saint Paul would like to see you in his office... Stat!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I am an idiot. Can someone explain to this idiot why if it happens every 20 years it hasn't been seen for 800 years?


800!

That's as many as 40 20s, and that's terrible!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Done in one.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Grinch took it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: HOLY SHIAT!  JESUS IS BACK AND HE LOOKS PISSED!

/Now offering online confessional services for $50 per sin.


That's because some incels destroyed His Monolith and called it "gay".
 
dennysgod
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
darch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's Star Wormwood. REPENT YE HEATHENS!

/don't actually believe in any of that crap
 
valenumr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

berylman: They talk about this Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn on the winter solstice of Dec. 21st like it's a sign of hope and peace.  Just remember, 2020 isn't over people. For all we know this will open a portal to the demon world of Randy Quaid.

Also, I don't understand why the alignment of two planets would make the combo appear much brighter as implied. Some kind of lensing effect?


LoL when they are close together, they might be brighter. If they eclipse, then probably not. I get an annoying kick out of people freaking over astronomical events like it's some kind of amazing sign.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.