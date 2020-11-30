 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   "Everybody thinks I'm crazy when I tell them I'm sort of like a breast milk milkman"   (metro.co.uk) divider line
29
    More: Strange, Breastfeeding, Breast milk, Leanne Forbes, Milk, own breast milk, second pair, A&E receptionist, local baby bank  
•       •       •

589 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2020 at 7:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aphex Twin - Milkman
Youtube JLYwxVWF_qQ
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Puking Song - The Dead Milkmen
Youtube Os33ljB76zQ
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortified with vitamin DD
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: [YouTube video: Aphex Twin - Milkman]


If you didn't post it, I would have.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mercator_psi: iron de havilland: [YouTube video: Aphex Twin - Milkman]

If you didn't post it, I would have.


First thing I came for.
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size

Straight Cambodian.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How nice of Christina Hendricks to donate her time.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corvus: [i.imgur.com image 359x202] [View Full Size image _x_]


media1.tenor.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
tarheel07
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It does a body good.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it comes in attractive containers.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for her.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm your breast milk man, stop me when I'm passing by, oh, my, my...
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All milk is breast milk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TheWhoppah: All milk is breast milk.

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Arrgh its squeezing me nuts!
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: mercator_psi: iron de havilland: [YouTube video: Aphex Twin - Milkman]

If you didn't post it, I would have.

First thing I came for.


Gotta say, I did have second thoughts about making that my Boobies, since Aphex Twin is a bit off the hook, but it does fit this thread.

My favourite anecdote about Aphex Twin that I read in a magazine lo these many decades ago was that Madonna wanted to work with him, but he regards her as a media vampire, so insisted that any music they would produce together would include samples of farm animal noises.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TheWhoppah: All milk is breast milk.

[Fark user image 850x850]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I would like to volunteer to be a human breast milk extraction machine, should anybody need one.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: TheWhoppah: All milk is breast milk.

[Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 474x316]


i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't know whether to feel sorry for his mother, or slap her.

Dude, are you three? Here's a tip: keep that shiat to yourself.  White women already struggle to understand why nobody takes them seriously. Breast milk is for babies. Have those biatches you pay for that shiat give it to actual babies. And yes ladies, you will be paid.
https://www.parents.com/baby/breastfee​ding/breast-milk/a-guide-to-donating-b​reast-milk/#:~:text=In%20most%20cases%​2C%20the%20hospital,bank%20and%20proce​ssing%20the%20milk).
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: TheWhoppah: All milk is breast milk.

[Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 474x316]


For what it's worth, almond milk's been a milk substitute since the 13th century.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Knees so sharp, they cut right through her jeans.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BlackChickWhiteAccent: I don't know whether to feel sorry for his mother, or slap her.

Dude, are you three? Here's a tip: keep that shiat to yourself.  White women already struggle to understand why nobody takes them seriously. Breast milk is for babies. Have those biatches you pay for that shiat give it to actual babies. And yes ladies, you will be paid.
https://www.parents.com/baby/breastfee​ding/breast-milk/a-guide-to-donating-b​reast-milk/#:~:text=In%20most%20cases%​2C%20the%20hospital,bank%20and%20proce​ssing%20the%20milk).


Did you and I read the same article?
 
englaja
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Fortified with vitamin DD


Vitamin G or H if you're lucky.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BlackChickWhiteAccent: I don't know whether to feel sorry for his mother, or slap her.

Dude, are you three? Here's a tip: keep that shiat to yourself.  White women already struggle to understand why nobody takes them seriously. Breast milk is for babies. Have those biatches you pay for that shiat give it to actual babies. And yes ladies, you will be paid.
https://www.parents.com/baby/breastfee​ding/breast-milk/a-guide-to-donating-b​reast-milk/#:~:text=In%20most%20cases%​2C%20the%20hospital,bank%20and%20proce​ssing%20the%20milk).


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My first thought was "Yew! Feeding your baby somebody else's skanky milk?", but then I remembered I'm a blood donor. And also that I drink milk from cows.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.