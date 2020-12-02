 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida Man changed name to 'Shatner' and publicly claimed William Shatner was his dad. *Then* he took a DNA test   (tampabay.com) divider line
    Peter Shatner, Mother, Father, Adoption, William Shatner  
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
DeForest Kelly's boy, then?
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So your mother was a whore? Good to know.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Clearwater man

Why am I not surprised?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is his dad Khan Noonien Singh?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Have you tried scientology?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You know if your birth mother had to give you up for adoption, and claims your father was either Captain Kirk or some random Canadian whose name she couldn't even remember, she is probably not a reliable source of information.
 
inelegy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Perhaps something involving the Guardian of Forever and a condom screwed up his delusion??
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"In 1984, his biological mother told Shatner - previously Sloan, like his adoptive parents - that his birth father was either William Shatner or a man she could only remember as 'Chick.' "

chick.comView Full Size
 
PvtStash [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Your birth parents, that didn't raise you, are only important if you decide they are.
Not just objectivity important though. At least not outside of obtaining the genetic family medical history anyway.
 
huntercr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I only skimmed the article so I might be contradicting somethign there, but I swear I heard this story before and the guy was trying to get William Shatner to submit to the DNA test He genuinely believed that he might be his father and just wanted to know. People speculated that he was trying to get Shatner's money, but he always mainted that he just wanted to know for sure.  Judging from the photo of them together, and the... uh... circumstances of his mother, I think it was reasonable for him to suspect it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I Can't Get Behind That
Youtube Be85ZsJCIAI


And he didn't.
 
